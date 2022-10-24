Arsenal and Chelsea and Newcastle respond after being offered chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January: Reports

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United have all turned down the chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in January, as per The Sun.

Ronaldo continues to push for a departure from Old Trafford amidst a poor start to the season, which has seen him find the net just twice in 12 appearances.

Alongside this, the Portuguese striker's game time has been limited to just six starts in those 12 games across competitions under Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo's advisors have approached Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle as they try to secure a move for the 37-year-old.

However, all three clubs have made it clear that they are not interested in signing the forward.

A source is quoted as saying:

"Chelsea were interested in Ronaldo over the summer, but he is no longer on their radar. Arsenal and Newcastle realise the quality he would bring in helping them to achieve their ambitions."

They added:

"But both clubs worry about the wider impact his arrival could have on the clubs."

Reservations over signing the Portuguese frontman may stem from his actions in United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

Cristiano Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute as an unused substitute having refused to come on.

It has led to questions over the player's professionalism as he was dropped by the Red Devils in the side's 1-1 draw with Chelsea on 22 October.

His current deal with United runs until next summer and he has the option of a one-year extension.

Arsenal and Chelsea already have strikers which diminishes need for Cristiano Ronaldo

Aubameyang has been impressive at Stamford Bridge

Both Arsenal and Chelsea may have been in for Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer but they certainly do not need the Portuguese forward now.

The Gunners signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £47 million.

He has hit the ground running with five goals and as many assists in 14 appearances across competitions.

The Brazilian has been a key part of Mikel Arteta's attack which has helped the side place themselves at the top of the table with 28 points from their first 11 games.

Meanwhile, the Blues sealed a transfer deadline-day deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona for £10.8 million.

The former Arsenal striker has already bagged three goals in eight appearances for Graham Potter's side.

He is the centre-forward the Blues have desired for so many years, with the likes of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku having failed to deliver in recent seasons.

Potter's men currently sit fifth in the league with 21 points.

Hence, both London sides are in no real need to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

