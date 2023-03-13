Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle want to sign Barcelona star in the summer - Reports

According to Fichajes, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United are interested in Barcelona winger Raphinha and are contemplating making a move in the summer. Raphinha joined the Catalan club for £55 million last summer from Leeds United.

He has since scored nine goals and has provided nine assists in 37 matches across competitions for the Catalan club. Despite initial struggles, Raphinha has managed to find his feet for the Blaugrana.

Chelsea spent big money in January, splashing over £300 million to sign the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez. They are considering entering the market yet again in the summer and signing new players.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are keen to put together a squad next season to compete for the Premier League title. The Magpies are willing to go big in the summer transfer market.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were interested in Raphinha last summer and also in January. However, they didn't meet Barcelona's asking price, meaning Raphinha stayed out at the Catalan club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to 100 wins

Arsenal secured a 3-0 Premier League away win against Fulham on March 12. It marked Arteta's 100th win as the Gunners' manager.

When quizzed about the achievement, the Spaniard provided a rather pragmatic response, telling the media (via the Gunners' official website):

“To come here and perform the way we’ve done against a team like Fulham in this stadium, I think the players deserve a big compliment. With the way we played, the goals that we scored, the clean sheet and the determination and purpose that we showed today to play the way we want to play. It’s great (100 wins), we have to continue like that, I’m delighted to do that, unfortunately, it’s not a title, so there’s still a lot to improve!”

Arteta now has an impressive 73% winning percentage in what is his first stint as a manager. Arteta reacted to the feat, saying:

“It is incredible and that means that we have a lot of people doing the right things at the club. In the team a lot of players contributing immensely and especially the support that we have, which in my opinion, has absolutely transformed this team with that energy, so I’m really happy.”

Arsenal will return to action on March 16 as they take on Sporting CP in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

