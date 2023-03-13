Arsenal and Chelsea target receives lucrative contract offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr rivals: Reports 

Arsenal and Chelsea target Wilfried Zaha has reportedly received a massive £9 million a year contract offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr rivals Al Ittihad. The Ivorian winger is set to become a free agent when his contract with Crystal Palace expires at the end of the season.

Zaha, 30, is on the radar of several top European sides as he enters the final few months of his contract with Palace. However, the Daily Mail reports that Al Ittihad have offered Zaha have a £9 million per year after tax offer to join the Saudi Pro League. In doing so, he would become the next blockbuster name to head to the Middle East following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr in January.

Zaha is considering his long-term future and Palace are keen to keep him at Selhurst Park. They are willing to offer him the most lucrative deal in the club's history at around £200,000 a week. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea have both reportedly been interested in signing him for free.

Al Nassr have also shown an interest in signing the Ivorian and placing him in a fierce frontline alongside Ronaldo. The winger has been in fine form, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 22 games across competitions.

Al Ittihad displaced Al Nassr at the top of the Saudi Pro League this past Thursday (March 9) following a 1-0 victory. The two rivals may be battling out for Palace's Zaha come the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo demanded a move to Chelsea or Bayern Munich after leaving Manchester United

The Portuguese forward seemingly wanted to remain in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United last November after agreeing to mutually terminate his contract. The Portuguese great was a free agent until early January when he opted to join Al Nassr. He reportedly earns £178 million a year at Mrsool Park.

However, Spanish outlet El Mundo reports that Ronaldo demanded to his then-agent Jorge Mendes that he join either Bayern or Chelsea. He was quoted as saying:

"Bayern, Chelsea or we break up."

Cristiano Ronaldo eventually did cut ties with Mendes and his close confidant Ricardo Refuge oversaw his move to Al Nassr. He has bagged eight goals in eight games since joining Garcia's side.

Meanwhile, Bayern have managed to deal with the departure of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last summer. Eric Maxim Chopou-Moting has come to the fore, scoring 17 goals in 26 matches.

The same can't be said for Chelsea regarding their need to replace Romelu Lukaku, who rejoined Inter Milan on loan last summer. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was signed, but the Gabonese frontman has scored just three goals in 19 appearances.

