Arsenal close to agreement to sign Chelsea star as deadline day recruit: Reports

Arsenal are edging closer to reaching an agreement over the signing of Italian midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea on transfer deadline day, according to The Athletic.

After completing the signings of Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, Arsenal turned their attention towards bringing in a midfielder. They initially set their eyes on Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, who is also a target for Chelsea.

The Gunners even had two bids, of which the latest was a £70 million package, rejected by the Seagulls. With time running out, it emerged on Monday, January 30, that they are exploring a move for Blues midfielder Jorginho.

Fabrizio Romano claimed that Mikel Arteta's side have approached their London rivals over the 31-year-old. It appears they have not stepped up their interest in the Italy international.

According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal are progressing towards reaching an agreement over the transfer of Jorginho. The Chelsea star is now expected to be their deadline day signing ahead of top target Caicedo.

The north London giants have seemingly opted to take their interest in Jorginho forward after Brighton stood firm on their decision not to sell Caicedo. They will now look to get a deal for the experienced midfielder over the line before today's deadline.

Arteta has reportedly played a key role in Arsenal's pursuit of the former Napoli star, as per the report. He notably served as an assistant to Pep Guardiola when Manchester City were interested in signing the player in 2018.

It is worth noting that Jorginho has his contract with the Blues expiring at the end of the season. This window is thus the club's last opportunity to demand a transfer fee for his sale.

It is unclear how much a deadline day deal for the 2022 UEFA European Championship winner will cost the table-toppers. The Stamford Bridge outfit signed him from Napoli for an initial sum of £50 million in 2018.

Jorginho's move to Arsenal could depend on Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez pursuit

Jorginho's transfer to Arsenal could depend on whether or not Chelsea sign Enzo Fernandez today. The Blues are determined to acquire the Argentinean's services from Benfica before today's transfer deadline.

Graham Potter's side have reportedly tabled a £105 million bid for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. Fernandez will become the most expensive signing in British football history if the deal goes through.

Benfica have been adamant that they will not sell Fernandez this month unless the £105 million release clause in his contract is met. Chelsea have agreed to pay the sum, albeit in installments.

