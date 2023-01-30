Chelsea submit new bid to sign Enzo Fernandez in mammoth club-record deal: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made a club-record €120 million (£105 million) bid to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues are keen to get a deal done for the Argentine before the transfer window closes on Tuesday (January 31) night, per the Athletic.

Graham Potter's side have chased Fernandez throughout this month. However, Benfica have stood firm on their valuation of the player whose release clause is the amount the Premier League club have offered.

Fernandez, 22, only arrived at the Estadio da Luz last summer from River Plate for €14 million. His stock has quickly risen as he has become a prominent member of Roger Schmidt's side. The Argentine has made 29 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing seven assists.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Enzo Fernandez has won the award for the Best Young Player of the World Cup. Enzo Fernandez has won the award for the Best Young Player of the World Cup. https://t.co/vBAM7denUo

He also excelled at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with winners Argentina. He bagged one goal and one assist in seven games in the international competition. The Benfica midfielder was named the Best Young Player of the tournament.

Chelsea were in negotiations to sign Fernandez earlier this month but talks broke down as they tried lowering Benfica's price tag. However, their new offer falls into the Argentine's valuation.

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt did not rule out Fernandez potentially departing the Estadio da Luz when speaking to the media today (January 30). He said (via Ben Jacobs):

“We all know that we have a situation with Enzo, that he has a clause in the contract, so that means if the player wants and there is a club who pays this amount of money, you cannot stop that. At this moment, he is our player and there is no deal."

This was a massive contrast to his stance over the player leaving the club when Chelsea had previously pursued him. The German coach called the Blues' attempts to lure the Argentine to Stamford Bridge as disrespectful.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher subject of £45 million bid from Everton but doesn't want the move

Conor Gallagher is wanted by Everton.

As Chelsea look to sign Fernandez with just a day remaining of the January transfer window, they may be assisted by the potential sale of Gallagher. According to the Daily Mail, Everton have made a £40 million + add-ons bid for the English midfielder.

However, Gallagher does not want to head to Goodison Park. Instead, he would like to join Newcastle United or a big six club. The Toffees' move for the Englishman comes hours after it was announced that Sean Dyche would be their new manager.

Newcastle have previously shown interest in signing Gallagher but would need to put in a loan bid with an obligation to buy for £45 million. They just lured Everton's Anthony Gordon to St James' Park for the same price.

Gallagher has featured 25 times, scoring one goal and providing an assist. He has started 11 games. With Fernandez potentially arriving at Chelsea, his days at Stamford Bridge may be numbered.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes