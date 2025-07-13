Arsenal to complete two transfers this week before Viktor Gyokeres move - Reports

Arsenal are seemingly set to complete the transfers of two players before bringing Viktor Gyokeres to the Emirates. As per journalist Henry Winter, the Gunners will sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera soon.

Ad

He also provided an update on Gyokeres' situation, claiming that the fee for this deal has been virtually agreed. Writing about all this information on his X account (formerly Twitter), Winter said:

"On train into Kings X for @talkSPORT show. Should be a good week for Arsenal. Madueke and Mosquera in. Gyokeres fee virtually agreed, just at the add-on debating stage, plus dealing with agent’s substantial cut (and Arsenal being strong on that point). Gyokeres obviously v keen to go to Arsenal (and will need a contrite farewell letter to Sporting). Maybe needs to have another word with his agent - get the deal done. Also busy week on potential outgoings, generating income from Kiwior, Nelson, Trossard, Vieira, Zinchenko."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Madueke proved that he could be a suitable option on the right wing, having done so last year for Chelsea. He is likely to fall behind Bukayo Saka in the pecking order in north London. In the 2024/25 Premier League season, Madueke netted seven goals and bagged four assists in 32 matches.

Meanwhile, Mosquera, who is a central defender, will also likely find himself behind Gabriel and William Saliba, the first choices in this area of the pitch. Last season, he made 37 La Liga appearances for Valencia, scoring once.

Ad

Sporting president Frederico Varandas says Viktor Gyokeres will face disciplinary proceedings amid Arsenal links

Viktor Gyokeres

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has confirmed that Viktor Gyokeres is set to face disciplinary proceedings after failing to turn up for training on Saturday, July 12.

Ad

The Sweden international has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but it seems as though the deal is not quite done. Speaking about the situation, Varandas said (via Sky Sports):

"We're calm. Everything can be solved with the closure of the market, a hefty fine and an apology to the group."

"If they don't want to pay Viktor's fair market value, we'll be very comfortable with that for the next three years."

Sporting Lisbon still have some negotiating power in this deal, with the player contracted at the club till the summer of 2028. He is a hot prospect in the market after having scored 54 goals in 52 appearances across competitions last campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More