Arsenal consider launching move to sign former Manchester City academy player who could be available for £25 million: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for former Manchester City academy player Seko Fofana, who is currently plying his trade at Ligue 1 side Lens.

L'Equipe (via Caught Offside) reports that the Gunners are in the race to sign the impressive Ivorian midfielder, with Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain also interested.

Fofana, 27, rose through the ranks of Manchester City’s academy but failed to make a senior appearance during his time at the Etihad Stadium. He moved to Serie A side Udinese in 2016 for £3.15 million. Fofana has since gone on to earn praise for his dominant performances in midfield for Lens.

The Lens midfielder made 41 appearances last season, scoring 10 goals and contributing two assists. He is expected to cost in the region of £25 million, with top European sides, including Arsenal, showing an interest.

BabaIjebu @playbabaijebu 2021/22 Ligue 1 Team of the Season

2022 Prix Marc-Vivien Foé winner

🥇 September League 1 Player of the Month



After an incredible season for RC Lens, Seko Fofana could be on his way to PSG!



#PSG | #AfricanFootball | #Fofana 2021/22 Ligue 1 Team of the Season2022 Prix Marc-Vivien Foé winner🥇 September League 1 Player of the MonthAfter an incredible season for RC Lens, Seko Fofana could be on his way to PSG! 👏 2021/22 Ligue 1 Team of the Season🏆 2022 Prix Marc-Vivien Foé winner🥇 September League 1 Player of the Month🇨🇮 After an incredible season for RC Lens, Seko Fofana could be on his way to PSG!#PSG | #AfricanFootball | #Fofana https://t.co/cLyGmm6lbz

Mikel Arteta could have done with more midfield options in the latter stages of last season due to Thomas Partey's injury. This meant Martin Odegaard had to drop into a deeper midfield role.

The Gunners have already signed FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira on a long-term contract. The Portuguese midfielder made 39 appearances for the Primeira Liga side last season, scoring seven goals and contributing 16 assists.

Arsenal set to confirm the signing of Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has answered the Gunners' call.

Arsenal are on the brink of sealing a deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, with Fabrizio Romano reporting a £45 million fee has been agreed for the Brazilian. Gunners director Edu is reportedly working on the final details of the transfer with a five-year deal having been put on the table.

Jesus, 25, has been a part of Pep Guardiola's successful City side over recent years. The former Palmeiras striker made 236 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 95 goals. He has also won four Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta has targeted the Brazilian following a campaign where his side were lacking up front. Bukayo Saka ended the season as the Gunners' top scorer with 12 goals from the wing.

Meanwhile, centre-forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah were unable to contribute the required goals for the north London side to seal Champions League qualification.

The duo managed just nine Premier League goals between them as the Gunners' fierce rivals Tottenham pipped them to fourth place in the league.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far