Arsenal considering move for £34m-rated midfielder in the January transfer window: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Seville defensive midfielder Lucien Agoume in the January transfer window. This is as per a report from fichajes.net, who believe that the Gunners wish to add more depth in this area of the pitch.
That may seem surprising, particularly after Mikel Arteta brought in the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, both of whom occupy this space of the pitch. Moreover, the Spanish tactician has also preferred to use Declan Rice in the number six position when Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard have both been available.
This suggests that Agoume could see limited game time if he does indeed make a move to the Emirates. Regardless, the aforementioned Spanish outlet claims that the north London outfit could meet the player's €40 million release clause to finalise the deal.
So far this campaign, the former France under-21 international has made seven LaLiga appearances, bagging a goal and an assist each. He joined Seville from Inter Milan in the summer of 2024 and has played a total of 57 matches across competitions.
Agoume is 23, and a move to Arsenal could be a significant step forward. If he can compete and displace Zubimendi as a starter in the future, he could become a mainstay at the club.
Of course, these days, the Gunners are widely considered as one of the contenders for top honors like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. Currently, Arteta and Co. are top of the table in the English top-flight standings after seven matches.
Martin Zubimendi points out what Arsenal have done different to challenge for PL title this season
Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi believes that the Gunners' failure to win Premier League titles in previous campaigns was largely due to the team losing key players to injury.
However, he claims this facet could play a smaller role this year because the Gunners have two players in each position. Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, he said:
"From what teammates have said to me, the problem was the injuries, that when someone got injured, the team came undone. This year the club has invested a lot in having two players in every position."
So far this season, Zubimendi has played seven Premier League matches, bagging two goals. Expect him to start Arsenal's next league outing against Fulham on October 18 after the international break's conclusion.