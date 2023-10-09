Arsenal considering offering Gabriel Jesus in stunning swap deal to sign 24-year-old striker: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly planning a potential swap deal which will see Victor Osimhen and Gabriel Jesus switch clubs next summer.

As per a report in Fichajes, Arsenal are ready to use the Brazilian striker to convince Napoli to part ways with Osimhen. They see the Nigerian star as the perfect striker for Mikel Arteta's system and are interested in a swap deal.

Napoli are aware of the Gunners' plans and are also looking for potential replacements should Osimhen leave. Jesus is believed to be one of the options but the Italian side will demand a fee along with the Brazilian in any potential deal.

Napoli were not interested in selling Osimhen in the summer despite interest from Chelsea, PSG and Al Hilal. They set a €200 million price tag but rejected a similar offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Former Arsenal star not sure about Gabriel Jesus

Former Arsenal defender Gael Clichy still believes in Gabriel Jesus but is not sure if he can lead Arsenal to a Premier League title. He sees the Brazilian producing around 18 goals per season, but the Gunners will need someone to score 30 for them to lift the title.

He was talking to Genting Casino when he said:

"We're so drawn into high numbers, that we can almost begin to think someone like Gabriel Jesus who gives 15 goals a season is an average striker. Erling Haaland scored 53 goals in all competitions, which is a lot but it's actually not if you compare to Messi and Ronaldo. The top strikers like Haaland and Robert Lewandowski have settled at clubs already."

He added:

"Of course, there's Victor Osimhen but he's in a completely different league, you can't just ask him to come in and score 30 league goals. Jesus is the player Arsenal needs up front, I'm becoming a coach slowly, so I understand how exceptional Jesus is. His versatility is amazing, he can play on the wings, false nine and upfront by himself. Jesus can give Arsēnal between 10 to 18 goals, we'll have to see if that's good enough to win Arsēnal the title."

Clichy continued:

"The only argument you can make against Jesus is the team that won the treble got rid of him because they didn't need him. I think Jesus is in the category just below strikers like Haaland, Lewandowski and Benzema. Arsēnal need a backup for Jesus, someone young who can push him to score more goals."

Mikel Arteta has been forced to use Eddie Nketiah, with Gabriel Jesus dealing with injury issues. Arsenal currently sit second in the Premier League table, level on points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur.