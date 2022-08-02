Arsenal considering surprise £30 million move for Chelsea star - Reports 

Arsenal are considering a surprise £30 million bid for Chelsea striker Timo Werner, according to Defense Central (via Online Gooner).

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta is interested in signing the German forward to bolster his attacking options. According to the report, the Blues too are willing to let the 26-year-old leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The German international had a forgettable last season with the west London side, scoring a meager four league goals and providing just one assist in 21 Premier League appearances.

Werner is currently contracted to the Blues until 2025. The former RB Leipzig star is on a £270k-per-week salary at the club, but is willing to accept a wage cut to secure an exit from Stamford Bridge.

Reports claim that Werner has amassed interest from various European clubs such as Juventus and Real Madrid. However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig are leading the race to secure the German forward's signature. Romano claims that the 26-year-old is the 'main target' for the German side

The 26-year-old has underperformed so far in England Should the transfer to north London materialize, it will be interesting to see how and where the Gunners manager deploys the German striker.

Chelsea prepare to use Arsenal target in swap deal to sign Marc Cucurella

Chelsea could potentially include defender Levi Colwill in an exchange deal to sign Brighton defender Marc Cucurella (via HITC). According to reports, Colwill is on the radar of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea preparing to let go of Arsenal target Levi Colwill

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has been insistent on signing a centre-back ever since the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. The West London side are pushing to complete the Cucurella deal as soon as possible. This could mean a London exit for the Blues defender this summer.

The Gunners have shown interest in the 19-year-old defender, but the situation has not progressed. This means that Arsenal could miss out on signing the English centre-half, as the Blues step up to secure Cucurella's signature.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Personal terms negotiation, in the next hours. Man City will not improve last bid: £40m, rejected by Brighton.

First call Chelsea are pushing to hijack Marc Cucurella deal! Direct talk today with Brighton - Levi Colwill could be part of the negotiation.Personal terms negotiation, in the next hours. Man City will not improve last bid: £40m, rejected by Brighton.First call @CraigHope_DM Chelsea are pushing to hijack Marc Cucurella deal! Direct talk today with Brighton - Levi Colwill could be part of the negotiation. 🚨🔵 #CFCPersonal terms negotiation, in the next hours. Man City will not improve last bid: £40m, rejected by Brighton. First call @CraigHope_DM https://t.co/Md7hJpAFkU

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far