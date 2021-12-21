Arsenal considering swap deal with Juventus involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Reports

Arsenal could negotiate a player swap deal with Juventus in the January transfer window. Aaron Ramsey is expected to make a sensational return to the Emirates, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang going the other way, reports FourFourTwo via the Daily Mirror.

Once club captain, Aubameyang has been frozen out by Spanish manager Mikel Arteta over disciplinary issues. The Gabon international is not expected to train with the team until he returns from the African cup of Nations.

Thomas Partey and Mohammad Elneny are also set to miss a month of Premier League action in January due to their participation in the international tournament. Hence, a midfielder might be at the top of the wishlist for Arteta in January.

Aaron Ramsey is out of favor at Juventus ever since Massimiliano Allegri took charge in Turin. Out for lengthy spells due to injuries, a frigid relationship with the manager, and competition for a starting place are Ramsey's reasons for wanting a move.

The Welsh international has only made five appearances this season for Juventus and the board are desperately looking to offload the midfielder due to his £400,000 a week wages. Ramsey spent 10 years at Arsenal and was a fan favorite. He won five trophies during his time with the Gunners and also scored in two FA cup finals.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 People might disagree, but if Aaron Ramsey extends his Arsenal deal then he’ll go down as a club legend in my books. Would push his stay to over 10 years, in which he’s battled back from a career-threatening injury, been directly involved in 100+ goals and scored two cup winners. People might disagree, but if Aaron Ramsey extends his Arsenal deal then he’ll go down as a club legend in my books. Would push his stay to over 10 years, in which he’s battled back from a career-threatening injury, been directly involved in 100+ goals and scored two cup winners.

If the Welsh midfielder moves back to the Emirates, he will bring a wealth of experience with him, something that the Gunners have sorely been lacking in the middle of the pitch.

Juventus 7th in Serie A; Arsenal 4th in the Premier League Table

A swap deal makes sense for both parties as Juventus are on the lookout for a new striker. Languishing at 7th in the table, the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era under Allegri hasn't quite gone to plan for Juventus. The Old lady have scored a paltry 25 goals in 17 Serie A matches.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have entered the top 4 of the Premier League for the first time in 30 months. The north London side beat Leeds United 4-1 on Saturday at Elland Road. Gabriel Martinelli scored a brace and Bukayo Saka added a third before substitute Emile Smith Rowe smashed home a brilliant finish. The result means Arsenal are guaranteed a top 4 spot until Christmas.

With games being postponed this week, Arsenal sit in the coveted Champions League spot, four points clear of London rivals West Ham United.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar