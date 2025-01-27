Arsenal on the cusp of completing January move for 18-year-old prodigy linked to Manchester United: Reports

Arsenal are one step away from securing the services of Manchester United target Sverre Nypan, according to TBR Football. The Gunners are looking to reinforce their squad before the end of the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta's side are second in the Premier League after 23 games, six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. The north London side are also third in the Champions League table and are expected to make it to the knockouts.

The Spanish manager is eager to add more quality to his squad in the winter to bolster his chances of securing silverware. Arsenal have apparently identified Nypan as an option to upgrade their midfield.

Interestingly, the Norwegian midfielder is wanted at Manchester United as well. The Red Devils have struggled to impress under new head coach Ruben Amorim and are 12th in the Premier League table.

The Portuguese wants to upgrade his midfield this month to help implement his 3-4-3 system. Manchester United are looking for a replacement for Christian Eriksen, whose contract expires this summer, and Nypan has popped up on their radar.

However, Arsenal remain confident of securing the 18-year-old's services in the coming days. Manchester City are also interested in the Norwegian, who is expected to make a decision on his future this week. The player has already appeared 60 times for Rosenborg so far and his contract expires in 2026.

Are Arsenal all set to pip Manchester United in the race for Benjamin Sesko?

Benjamin Sesko has already chosen Arsenal ahead of Manchester United, according to talkSPORT. The Slovenian forward was a wanted man last summer, with multiple clubs from the Premier League, including the Gunners, hot on his heels.

The Red Devils were looking for a new striker and apparently had their eyes on Sesko. Chelsea were also on the hunt for a new No. 9 and wanted the 21-year-old for the job.

However, the Slovenian was reportedly convinced by Arsenal's project and even gave them the green signal for a move. He ultimately decided to stay with RB Leipzig to continue his development in Germany.

Interestingly, the young striker is expected to take the next step in his career this year, and Manchester United are linked with him again. However, the Gunners remain the favorites for his services. Journalist Ben Jacobs has even backed the north London side to target Sesko this month to beat the competition for his signature.

