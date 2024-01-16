Arsenal dealt blow as star player unlikely to feature in PL fixture against Crystal Palace - Reports

Arsenal have been dealt a blow as Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly unlikely to feature in their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday (20 January).

The 27-year-old Ukraine international has missed the Gunners' last two games with a calf injury and is continuing his recovery during the club's warm-weather training camp in Dubai. According to the Evening Standard, he is pushing hard to be fit for the game against Palace.

However, Zinchenko is still a doubt for the clash, which could prompt Mikel Arteta to continue with centre-back Jakub Kiwior at left-back. The Pole has deputized in that position in the last two games — a 2-1 league loss against Fulham last month and a 2-0 EFL Cup loss against Liverpool on 7 January.

Jurrien Timber is still out with an ACL injury while Takehiro Tomiyasu is on international duty with Japan at the AFC Asian Cup. Mikel Arteta trusts Zinchenko in the left-back position, as evidenced by Arsenal's decision to loan out Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney.

However, the Gunners are now short of options on the left side of their backline and have even been linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri. Zinchenko's return nevertheless doesn't look too far off and he is expected to retain his place in the starting XI once he comes back.

The former Manchester City left-back has scored and assisted one goal each in 24 games across competitions this season.

A look at Arsenal's recent record against Crystal Palace

Arsenal come into this game on the back of a horrid seven-game run across competitions where they have managed just one win. Crystal Palace are in even worse form.

The Eagles' only win in their last 10 games across competitions came on 30 December in the form of a 3-1 league victory against Brentford. Palace, meanwhile, lost the reverse fixture against Arsenal this season.

Martin Odegaard's goal was enough to hand the Gunners a 1-0 win against the Eagles in August at Selhurst Park. The Gunners have enjoyed an impressive head-to-head record against Palace, losing just six of the 54 games played between the two teams.

Arsenal have also lost just once in their last nine meetings against Palace across competitions and completed the league double over them last term. They won 2-0 at Selhurst Park before securing a 4-1 win at the Emirates.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the league table with 40 points from 20 matches, while Palace lie in 14th with 21 points to their name.