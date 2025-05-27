Arsenal dealt blow as transfer target keen on joining PL rivals despite holding talks with Gunners: Reports

Arsenal transfer target Joan Garcia reportedly favors a move to Newcastle United this summer, despite holding talks with the Gunners. Garcia, who grew through the ranks at Espanyol, has seen his stock rise at the Catalonian club.

Ad

Mikel Arteta is keen on strengthening his squad in the upcoming transfer window to boost the club’s chances of winning silverware next season. David Raya had a brilliant 2024-25 campaign for the Gunners, helping them secure the best defensive record in the Premier League. However, Arteta wants a second choice shot-stopper who can challenge Raya, and Joan Garcia is one of the Spanish manager’s potential targets.

Arsenal reportedly made a move for Garcia last season, but their offers were rejected by Espanyol. Despite that, recent reports claimed the Gunners are frontrunners in the race for the 24-year-old. Adding to the intrigue, the goalkeeper himself recently revealed he will leave Espanyol this summer.

Ad

Trending

Despite the Gunners' interest in Garcia, the goalkeeper prefers a move to Newcastle United, according to Spanish journalist Roberto Melendo (via TBR Football). Garcia reportedly believes that Raya's position in goal is secure at Arsenal and he has a better chance of breaking through at Newcastle.

Garcia is also attracting interest from clubs like Barcelona, Manchester City, and Bournemouth. He was the goalkeeper with the most saves (145) in the 2024-25 LaLiga season, finishing the campaign with an impressive 73.1% save percentage.

Ad

Arsenal could experience transfer twist in pursuit of LaLiga star – Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer, but they could be disappointed in their pursuit as the Spanish midfielder could turn down their proposal.

According to Cope, the midfielder is yet to make a decision regarding his future. While everything points to the player heading to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, the situation could change if Real Madrid enter the fray. Newly appointed Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly looking for a midfielder to replace Luka Modric, who will leave the club after the Club World Cup.

Zubimendi is reportedly waiting for Real Madrid, and if they make a move for him, he will ditch Arsenal for a move to the Spanish capital. Zubimendi is a product of Real Sociedad's youth setup. His current contract with the Basque club will expire in 2027, and his current market value is €60 million, as per Transfermarkt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More