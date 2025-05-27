Arsenal dealt blow as transfer target keen on joining PL rivals despite holding talks with Gunners: Reports

Arsenal transfer target Joan Garcia reportedly favors a move to Newcastle United this summer, despite holding talks with the Gunners. Garcia, who grew through the ranks at Espanyol, has seen his stock rise at the Catalonian club.
Mikel Arteta is keen on strengthening his squad in the upcoming transfer window to boost the club’s chances of winning silverware next season. David Raya had a brilliant 2024-25 campaign for the Gunners, helping them secure the best defensive record in the Premier League. However, Arteta wants a second choice shot-stopper who can challenge Raya, and Joan Garcia is one of the Spanish manager’s potential targets.
Arsenal reportedly made a move for Garcia last season, but their offers were rejected by Espanyol. Despite that, recent reports claimed the Gunners are frontrunners in the race for the 24-year-old. Adding to the intrigue, the goalkeeper himself recently revealed he will leave Espanyol this summer.
Despite the Gunners' interest in Garcia, the goalkeeper prefers a move to Newcastle United, according to Spanish journalist Roberto Melendo (via TBR Football). Garcia reportedly believes that Raya's position in goal is secure at Arsenal and he has a better chance of breaking through at Newcastle.
Garcia is also attracting interest from clubs like Barcelona, Manchester City, and Bournemouth. He was the goalkeeper with the most saves (145) in the 2024-25 LaLiga season, finishing the campaign with an impressive 73.1% save percentage.
Arsenal could experience transfer twist in pursuit of LaLiga star – Reports
Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer, but they could be disappointed in their pursuit as the Spanish midfielder could turn down their proposal.
According to Cope, the midfielder is yet to make a decision regarding his future. While everything points to the player heading to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, the situation could change if Real Madrid enter the fray. Newly appointed Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly looking for a midfielder to replace Luka Modric, who will leave the club after the Club World Cup.
Zubimendi is reportedly waiting for Real Madrid, and if they make a move for him, he will ditch Arsenal for a move to the Spanish capital. Zubimendi is a product of Real Sociedad's youth setup. His current contract with the Basque club will expire in 2027, and his current market value is €60 million, as per Transfermarkt.