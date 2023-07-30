Arsenal dealt transfer blow as target unlikely to leave current club this summer - Reports

Joao Cancelo is reportedly likely to stay at Manchester City despite transfer interest from Arsenal this summer.

The Portugal international arrived at the Etihad from Juventus four years ago for €65 million. Since then, he has registered nine goals and 22 assists in 154 games across competitions for them, winning five trophies in the process.

Pep Guardiola has utilized him on both sides of his backline and even played him in central midfield a few times in the 2021-22 season. But things went awry after his relationship with the Spanish tactician reportedly faltered and he was allowed to join Bayern Munich on loan in January.

It was thought that Cancelo would be shown the exit door at the Etihad upon his return from Bayern this summer. But that may not be the case after the player reportedly displayed the right attitude in training with last season's treble winners.

According to Football.London (h/t JustArsenal), the Cityzens would rather keep him than let him join the Emirates-based outfit. The 29-year-old still has four years left on his contract at the Etihad.

Cancelo is regarded as one of the most complete full-backs around and could gain even more importance at the club if Kyle Walker leaves. The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Arsenal star happy with first full pre-season with the Gunners

Leandro Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in January for a fee of £21 million plus add-ons.

The Belgium international had a scintillating few months at his new club, scoring once and providing 10 assists in 22 games across competitions. But this summer has allowed him to have his first full pre-season with the Gunners.

Speaking on the experience, the versatile 28-year-old forward told the club's official website:

"That always helps a lot [full pre-season], of course, if you can have a full pre-season with the guys. It’s been an amazing 10 days and like I said we wanted to end on a positive note, we’re happy with that and now we can go back to London."

Trossard has played in four pre-season games for the Gunners so far, scoring three goals in the process. He netted in the 5-0 friendly win against MLS All-Stars on 20 July and grabbed a brace in the 5-3 win against Barcelona on 27 July.

Trossard will hope to get some minutes in the Emirates Cup final against AS Monaco on 2 August before the FA Community Shield final against Manchester City four days later.