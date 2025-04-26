Arsenal and European giants keen on summer move for Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku: Reports

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing a move for Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku this summer. The two sides are looking to lure the Frenchman, who is said to be keen on leaving Stamford Bridge.

As per a report by journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Arsenal have joined Bayern in the race to sign Nkunku this summer. Manchester United are also said to be keeping tabs on the Frenchman.

Nkunku is keen on leaving Chelsea as he is not getting enough game time at the club. Enzo Maresca prefers Nicolas Jackson in his starting XI, while Tyrique George made the matchday squad ahead of the former RB Leipzig star in the 2-1 Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday, April 20.

The Blues manager has confirmed that he preferred having the youngster in his team over the Frenchman. He said (via Tribuna):

"I know that Christo cost a lot of money and Ty is from the academy. But I'm here to take this kind of decision that probably from outside is difficult to see, but from inside, when you see them working every day, you have to take a decision."

Nkunku has scored 14 goals for Chelsea in 42 matches across competitions. However, in the Premier League, he has started just nine games and has come off the bench 18 times.

Christopher Nkunku urged to leave Chelsea by Frank Leboeuf

Football pundit Frank Leboeuf spoke to BetVictor earlier this month and urged Christopher Nkunku to leave Chelsea. He believes that the Frenchman is not going to play regularly at Stamford Bridge and said (via Metro):

"I think they need to cut their losses and go their separate ways. It's best for the club but also the future of the player. Careers are pretty short so you have to react quickly if it doesn't work. And it can happen like this – sometimes the chemistry doesn't work. I was very happy to see him come to Chelsea, but it's never worked. 'He's never been able to settle down, maybe because the position he's been offered wasn't the right one.

"It's always difficult to come from a family club like Leipzig to a club where you have to perform and the pressure is one you always. I had that when I moved from Strasbourg to Chelsea and it's a big task if you're not able to cope with the situation. It's never worked for him but he's still a good player. He will have to rebound but we've seen that before with players like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah when they left."

Christopher Nkunku was also linked with a move to Bayern Munich in January, but the Frenchman stayed at the club after João Félix left for AC Milan.

