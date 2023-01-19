Arsenal express interest in PSG teenager who has already made Champions League and Ligue 1 debut: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly expressed their interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teenager Warren Zaire-Emery.

The 16-year-old has already made his senior debut in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. All nine of his senior appearances have come under manager Christophe Galtier this season.

The youngster can play as a number six as well as a number eight. This is a position that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could look to strengthen in the near future. Granit Xhaka (30) is in the final 18 months of his contract at the Emirates. Meanwhile, Mohammed Elneny could leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Apart from Albert Sambi Lokonga, the Spanish tactician doesn't have a lot of options in this position to mold into a world-class player. Arteta has made a name for himself by giving youngsters a chance and getting the best out of them.

Jacque Talbot @jac_talbot PSG starting with 16-year-old Warren Zaïre-Emery in midfield against Stade Rennais tonight. PSG starting with 16-year-old Warren Zaïre-Emery in midfield against Stade Rennais tonight. https://t.co/pjoPoZkehz

The examples of Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, and Bukayo Saka, who are all 21, would fill Zaire-Emery with confidence about his chances at Arsenal. However, Galtier has also shown that he is willing to trust the teenager despite the wealth of talent at his disposal.

PSG are reportedly not open to letting the France U18 international leave the club. He still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes and has been on Les Parisiens' books since 2014.

Arsenal told price tag for former PSG forward they are 'very interested' in signing

Arsenal have been told that they could have to part with £57 million if they want to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby, as per Sky Sports Germany (h/t Football.London).

The Frenchman scored four goals and provided seven assists in 34 games across competitions during his time with Les Parisiens. Diaby joined Leverkusen in the summer of 2019, where he has since become a very important player in the team's first-team setup.

Dean James @DeanJamesAFC || Arsenal are very interested in contracting Moussa Diaby. He’s valued at €65m (£57m) [Via - || Arsenal are very interested in contracting Moussa Diaby. He’s valued at €65m (£57m) [Via - @SkySportDE ]. 🚨 || Arsenal are very interested in contracting Moussa Diaby. He’s valued at €65m (£57m) [Via - @SkySportDE].

The former PSG winger has registered 19 goals and 15 assists in a combined 47 league games since the start of the 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign. He is known for his dribbling ability and pace down the flanks and can play anywhere across the frontline.

Diaby is yet to reach his peak and could be a fruitful investment by the Gunners if they are prepared to meet his valuation. The winger, who has eight senior caps for France, is contracted until the summer of 2025 with Leverkusen.

