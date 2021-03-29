Arsenal eye €50 million move for Chelsea target – Reports

Arsenal have set their sights on signing Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan this summer. Reports suggest the Gunners are keen on replacing Hector Bellerin and the former Real Madrid man is their top target.

According to a report in Todo Fichajes, Mikel Arteta has asked the Arsenal board to make a move for the Moroccan this summer. The report also claims that the Gunners management is also on board and are preparing a bid.

Achraf Hakimi has been a key figure at Inter Milan, and the chances of the San Siro side selling him are slim. However, Arsenal are keen on testing the waters by making a €50 million move as per the report in Todo Fichajes.

Inter Milan signed the 22-year-old right winger-back from Real Madrid last summer after his impressive spell at Borussia Dortmund. The Moroccan played at right-back and as a right-winger at the Bundesliga side, but at San Siro, he has featured as the right wing-back in Antonio Conte's three-at-the-back formation.

Apart from Arsenal, Chelsea have been linked with Achraf Hakimi as reports suggest Thomas Tuchel is keen on signing a right-back this summer.

Arsenal urged to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan

While Arsenal have long been linked with Achraf Hakimi, Kevin Campbell has urged his former side to make a move for him this summer. The former striker believes the Moroccan star will not come cheap but would be worth the money if Mikel Arteta gets him. He told Football Insider:

"Arsenal are in the market for a right-back and Hakimi is a brilliant player. I think the club will tread very carefully when they look who to sign this summer. Will Inter Milan even sell Hakimi? They are looking great. Going after players that are performing at the peak is always difficult. If the club see him as the best choice though they have got to go all out for him."

Inter Milan are all but guaranteed a place in the Champions League next season, while Arsenal are lagging far behind the Premier League's top four. Their only chance to make it to the elite competition is by winning the Europa League, where they face Slavia Praha in the quarter-finals.