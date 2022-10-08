Arsenal eye move for former Barcelona forward - Reports

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are keeping an eye on former Barcelona forward Ferran Jutgla, as per French outlet MediaFoot.

The 23-year-old striker is fast approaching the prime years of his playing career and has made a big impression at Club Brugge since joining them this summer. He has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 14 games across competitions for his new team.

Jutgla may play as a centre-forward but his passing ability, especially in the final third, is one of his strongest suits. He spent just one year in La Masia before moving to the Jan Breydel Stadium this summer.

Atletico and Arsenal's interest in the Spanish striker comes after he penned a five-year-long contract with Brugge before the start of the season. Hence, they may have to pay a pretty penny if they want to prise Jutgla away from his new club.

The Gunners lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette without receiving anything in transfer fees for either of them earlier this year. Despite the high-profile arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer, manager Mikel Arteta could do with another signing up front.

Eddie Nketiah, after all, doesn't seem like he has what it takes to seriously challenge the Brazil international for a starting berth. Jutgla, in this regard, could prove to be a wise acquisition.

However, they will have to watch out for Atletico's interest. Los Colchoneros can offer Jutgla what Arsenal cannot - the chance to play in his homeland.

AC Milan and Barcelona showed interest in Arsenal defender - Reports

Arsenal's William Saliba was on Olympique de Marseille, AC Milan and Barcelona's radar this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano on CaughtOffside (h/t LastWordOnSports).

I Rossoneri wanted to sign the French defender as an alternative to Sven Botman - who eventually joined Newcastle United.

Barca, meanwhile, eyed him as a possible alternative in case they didn't manage to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, which they ultimately did. Romano claimed:

“In the summer, Marseille wanted to try something special for Saliba... There were other clubs interested – I can mention AC Milan, who looked at Saliba as an alternative to Sven Botman."

He continued:

"There were never negotiations, they knew he was untouchable to Arsenal. Barcelona also considered Saliba – he was an alternative in case they could not complete the Jules Kounde deal.”

Saliba has been an integral part of the Gunners' title charge this season, impressing in the eight league games he has played so far.

