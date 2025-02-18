Arsenal eye surprise move for Fenerbahce star to solve goal-scoring issues - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri in a bid to solve their goalscoring problems. This is according to a report from Turkish outlet Takvim, which claims that the Gunners could make a summer bid for the player (via The Boot Room).

The Morocco international is contracted with his current employers till the summer of 2029 and is set to cost more than €35 million. These considerations have come about due to the north outfit's issues in the striker's position this campaign.

At the moment, there have been suggestions that midfielder Mikel Merino could be deployed in the No. 9 position due to injuries. Kai Havertz and backup striker Gabriel Jesus are set to be out for the rest of the season due to injury.

This has led to Arsenal being linked to a number of strikers around Europe, including the likes of Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko, among others.

En-Nesyri has experience of playing in Europe's top leagues, having represented Sevilla before his move to Turkey. He made 196 appearances across competitions for the Spanish outfit, bagging 73 goals and seven assists.

A move to the Emirates Stadium would give him the chance to play for one of the top clubs in the world and compete for major honors. The Gunners are second in the Premier League standings at the moment and have qualified for the final 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Ian Wright says Arsenal star has to step up amid injury crisis

Arsenal icon Ian Wright believes Raheem Sterling has to step up in the final parts of the season amid an injury crisis. The Gunners are currently without the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in wide areas.

Amid these issues, the north Londoners will expect on-loan Chelsea player Sterling to turn up. Speaking on the Stick To Football Podcast, Wright said (via Express):

"The opportunity that has arisen for him [Sterling], this is the time where he should buckle down and say, 'I have to make this work.'"

"Otherwise, he'll go out with a whimper. The last time I saw him come on and do something in a short space of time, was against Manchester United- that's what you want to see from him, just come on and try to make something happen."

So far this season, Sterling has made 19 appearances across competitions, bagging a goal and two assists. The 30-year-old will be expected to start for Arsenal in their next match against West Ham United on Saturday, February 22.

