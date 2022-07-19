Arsenal eyeing £34 million swoop for midfielder after Zinchenko transfer - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo this summer. The Gunners are seemingly set to prioritize signing a ball-playing midfielder before the close of the transfer window.

According to TuttoMercatoweb, the Gunners are plotting a move for the Brazilian, who could miss Juventus' pre-season tour in order to sort out his future. The north London club could face competition from Barcelona and AS Roma for the 25-year-old's signature.

Arthur Melo joined Juventus from Barcelona for €72 million as part of a player exchange deal which saw Miralem Pjanic join the Catalan giants from the Italian giants for €60 million.

The midfielder quickly became a regular starter for the club but injuries and inconsistent form limited his involvement. He made just 32 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri in his debut campaign in Turin. Injuries once again hampered the Brazilian's progress at Juventus last season.

He made just 20 Serie A appearances for the club. Massimiliano Allegri's side have also acquired Paul Pogba on a free transfer this summer, which is likely to result in Artur falling down the pecking order. The club are believed to be willing to sell him this summer for £34 million.

Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive window and have been able to address most of their problems. The Gunners lacked goals, quality, and strength in depth in attack last term. They have signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, and Marquinhos this summer to rectify the situation.

Mikel Arteta's side are also seemingly set to complete the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. The Ukrainian will provide some much-needed cover and competition to Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney.

The north London outfit can now switch focus to their midfield. Arthur Melo's passing, vision, and creativity could make him the ideal partner for defensive midfielder Thomas Partey.

Arsenal could move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans instead of Arthur Melo

Arsenal will be wary of making a move for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo due to the Brazilian's injury history and lack of consistency during his time with the Serie A giants. The Gunners could, therefore, cool their interest in the 25-year-old and instead attempt to sign Leicester City star Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian has been one of the standout players for the Foxes in recent years. He helped Brendan Rodgers' side win the FA Cup in 2021 thanks to an incredible game-winning goal in the final against Chelsea. The midfielder enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, scoring six goals in 32 Premier League experiences.

The Belgian's Premier League experience and technical ability make him the ideal transfer target for Mikel Arteta's side and potentially a better option than Arthur Melo.

As per the Daily Cannon, Tielemans is eager to join the north London club this summer.

