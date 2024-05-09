Arsenal eyeing shock move for former star as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a shock move to bring back former keeper Wojciech Szczesny as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale. As reported by Goal, the Gunners could lose Ramsdale in the summer as the England international seeks regular playing time and are considering Szczesny as his replacement.

Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal this season following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford last summer. With the Gunners having the option to make Raya's deal permanent for £27 million which looks likely to be triggered, Ramsdale could opt to leave.

Newcastle United are said to be interested in the 25-year-old and the north London giants could land in a situation where they need to sign home-grown players. Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, James Hillson, and Reiss Nelson are all reportedly likely to be sold which means they will be short of home-grown players.

Szczesny qualifies as a home-grown player and could be a solid addition to Mikel Arteta's side with his immense experience at the highest level. The 34-year-old was on the books of Arsenal for 11 years between 2006 and 2017, during which he made 181 appearances.

The Poland international moved to Juventus in the summer of 2017 and has been solid for the Old Lady since. However, the Bianconeri are understood to be happy to sell the veteran keeper as they eye a move for Monza keeper Michele Di Gregorio.

It is however a question whether Szczesny will accept to play second-fiddle to Raya if he moves back to his former club. Apart from Szczesny, the north Londoners are also monitoring Brighton & Hove Albion keeper Jason Steele and Ajax keeper Diant Ramaj.

Ian Wright backs Arsenal to beat Manchester United

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed his former club to secure a win against Manchester United when the two sides lock horns in the Premier League on Sunday, May 12. Wright believes the Gunners should have enough in their tanks to overcome a struggling Manchester United side.

Wright has insisted that Mikel Arteta's side must win their remaining two games and should be able to beat the Red Devils. However, he has admitted that he is not enjoying the way Manchester United have fallen from their crest. The former England striker said:

“I’d like to think the the way we play, where we are defensively and through the midfield and upfront… Yeah, I’d like to think that we will win the game, because we have to. But at the same time, it’s not fun watching Man United’s fall. It’s falling so fast. It’s not fun, not fun for me. Obviously I want my team to do well, but it’s not fun watching them,, because it was really quite humiliating.”

Arsenal are currently at the top of the table with 83 points in 36 games whereas Manchester City are a point behind but have a game in hand. On the other hand, Manchester United have slipped to eighth place in the table and could miss out on European qualification altogether.