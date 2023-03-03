Arsenal could face competition from AC Milan in race to sign attacker who earns £350,000-a-week: Reports 

AC Milan are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea star Raheem Sterling amid interest from Arsenal. The Serie A side are open to a move if Rafael Leao decides to leave the San Siro in the summer.

As per a report in GiveMeSport, AC Milan could make a move for Sterling in the summer. They claim that the forward had interest from the Italian side when he was looking to leave Manchester City and the club could return if Leao rejects a contract extension.

Chelsea are said to be interested in signing Leao, while Manchester City and Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on the Portuguese star. His contract at AC Milan expires in 2024, and the club have not managed to agree a deal to extend his stay.

The failure to agree terms with Leao has seen the Serie A side reignite their interest in Sterling, who reportedly earns £350,00 per week at Stamford Bridge. However, they are not alone in the chase, as Arsenal also want to sign the player who worked under Arteta at Manchester City.

Chelsea star told he cannot get into Arsenal XI

Darren Bent is adamant that Raheem Sterling will not improve Arsenal's starting XI. He believes that Gabriel Martinelli is better than the Englishman and thus he should look to move elsewhere.

He was on talkSPORT when he said:

"How does he walk into a side who are top of the Premier League? All the front-three are playing well. Martinelli is Arsenal's joint-top goalscorer. Looking at Raheem Sterling's form this season, he doesn't walk into Arsenal's front-three, no way. Arsenal's front-three are flying. We're not talking about a peak Sterling here."

Bent added:

"Arsenal's forwards are flying. Sterling doesn't make Arsenal stronger right now, Arsenal's current front-three are playing better than Sterling. Martinelli and Saka are playing really well, better than Sterling. So why would you change that?"

Bent went on to claim that Sterling would only join Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur, as Manchester City and Liverpool will not be interested in re-signing him. He said:

"The problem is, where would he go? He can't go back to Man City, he wouldn't go back to Liverpool, Man United wouldn't take him. I think Newcastle and Spurs are the two you would look at maybe."

Sterling joined Chelsea last summer and has scored just four goals in 18 Premier League games.

