Arsenal face fresh competition from Premier League club for 25-year-old attacking target: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to face competition from Aston Villa for the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha. As reported by The Daily Mail, Unai Emery's side have joined the race to sign the in-demand Brazil international.

Cunha has emerged as one of the most coveted players in the Premier League thanks to his exploits for Wolves this season. Despite his team being just clear of the relegation zone by virtue of goal difference, he has been thoroughly impressive.

The flamboyant Brazilian attacker has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, with 10 goals and four assists in 21 games. He has attracted the attention from the likes of Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and now Aston Villa.

Trending

Cunha joined Wolves in January 2023 on loan from Atletico Madrid before making a permanent move six months later for a reported £35 million. He has so far made 78 appearances for the Midlands club, scoring 26 times while setting up 13 more.

Aston Villa reportedly need to offload players if they are to make signings to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules. Jhon Duran has been heavily linked with a move away, with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Al-Nassr reportedly keen on the Colombian's signature.

The Villans seemingly view Cunha as a potential replacement for Duran if the latter leaves this month. However, relegation-battlers Wolves are unlikely to entertain any offer for their priced asset mid-season.

Lukas Podolski offers his advice for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Lukas Podolski has insisted that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not making the most of Kai Havertz. The former Gunners attacker has claimed that Havertz is not a striker and urged Arteta to bring in a natural No. 9.

Podolski, who played 82 times for Arsenal, has highlighted the need for a centre-forward at the Emirates. He believes that Havertz playing as a No. 9 is not good enough for a team looking to win major honors. The German told The Athletic:

“I don’t think it is his position. He is not a striker. This is what Arsenal are missing. A Harry Kane or Erling Haaland who is there as a No. 9 and scoring 20, 25 goals per season. Kai is a fantastic player, but he is not this classic No. 9."

Podolski added:

"They [Arsenal] are close and playing good football but maybe for the next step, to not just win the Premier League but the Champions League, you need this kind of striker.”

Kai Havertz has been a player who has always divided opinion since moving to the Premier League. He joined Arsenal in a reported £65 million deal from Chelsea in 2023 and has mostly played up front as a false nine.

Havertz has made 81 appearances for the Gunners till date, scoring 28 goals and providing 11 assists. The German has found the back of the net 14 times in 30 appearances this season while setting up another four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback