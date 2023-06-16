Arsenal have had their first offer for Chelsea superstar rejected - Reports

According to journalist Nathan Gissing, Arsenal's opening bid of £55 million for Chelsea superstar Kai Havertz has been rejected by the Blues.

Havertz, who is reportedly keen on a move to Mikel Arteta's side, is seen as a critical target for the Gunners in their search for a player in the attacking midfield position.

Havertz's performance this season has been notable, having scored nine goals and provided one assist in 47 games for Chelsea. His versatility and creative abilities make him an attractive option for Arteta as he looks to bolster his attacking options.

The Gunners desperately need a player in the attacking midfield role, and Havertz's interest in joining Arsenal seemed to be a promising development. However, Chelsea's rejection of Arsenal's initial offer complicates matters for the Gunners in pursuing the talented German playmaker.

Bayern Munich's late entry in the transfer saga is said to be one reason the Blues canceled the bid. Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has worked with Haverts during his time at Chelsea and is considered a big admirer of the midfielder's talent.

Meanwhile, the Gunners had a turnaround 2022-23 season, where they finished second in the Premier League title race after dominating the league for most of the season. Manchester City's epic comeback shattered their hopes of winning the English league.

It remains to be seen whether the north Londoners will come back with an improved offer or explore alternative options in their quest to strengthen their squad. The rejection from Chelsea puts the Gunners in a challenging position in their transfer plans for this summer.

Arsenal are setting their sights on Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia as they seek to rebuild their midfield alongside primary target Declan Rice, as per Jacob Steinberg.

Valued at £45 million, Lavia has emerged as a potential acquisition for Mikel Arteta's side. The Gunners' decision to leave the path clear for Chelsea to pursue Brighton's Moises Caicedo has allowed them to shift their focus toward Lavia. The Belgian midfielder has a goal and an assist to his name in 35 matches for Southampton this season.

Mikel Arteta aims to secure the signings of two midfielders, with Declan Rice as his top priority. However, West Ham's demand for at least £100 million, coupled with their rejection of Arsenal's initial bid of £80 million plus add-ons, has strained their budget.

