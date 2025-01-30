Arsenal handed boost as key player likely to be fit to face Manchester City in upcoming PL clash: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a boost as their first-choice goalkeeper David Raya is likely to return to action against Manchester City in their next Premier League clash. The upcoming match is slated for Sunday, February 2, at Emirates Stadium.

Raya traveled with the squad to Spain to play against Girona in the UEFA Champions League on January 29. However, the shot-stopper did not feature in the clash as Neto replaced him in the lineup. Following their 2-1 victory against the LaLiga side, the Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta addressed the 29-year-old star's absence and confirmed that he has sustained an injury, without providing specific details. The Spanish manager said (via ESPN):

"He certainly could not play and he's injured and that's it. We'll see how it improves."

While Raya's unavailability allowed Neto to finally make his debut for Arsenal, many were worried if the former would be back for the Gunners' next league clash. The Athletic has reported that Raya will return to the pitch against Manchester City and there are currently no issues or doubts about his participation.

Raya's potential return will be a great boost for Mikel Arteta's squad, especially in the upcoming Premier League game. The clash against Manchester City is crucial for the Gunners to close the points gap with table-toppers Liverpool and maintain relevance in the title race.

David Raya has contributed to 13 clean sheets in 33 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this season.

Gary Neville predicts Arsenal's upcoming PL clash against Manchester City

Gary Neville has made a score prediction ahead of Arsenal's upcoming clash against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. The pundit appeared to be quite confident about the Gunners' chances in the game, anticipating a 3-0 win for Mikel Arteta's side. While speaking on the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, the Manchester United legend said:

"We're going for controversial, we're going for it. I'm feeling this. Arsenal three City mil. We fancy Arsenal strongly here."

Manchester City's form has not been up to the mark in the later parts of the first half of this season. Pep Guardiola's men, who have asserted dominance and won the Premier League title in the last four consecutive seasons, are fourth in the league table. They have 41 points in 23 matches.

The Gunners, meanwhile, continue their fight to lift the Premier League trophy this campaign, standing second with 47 points. They are six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

