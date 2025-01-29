Arsenal handed transfer deadline by teenage wonderkid’s father amid interest from La Liga club: Reports

Arsenal target Sverre Nypan's father Arne Nypan has revealed that the player's camp want a deal to be completed before the end of the winter transfer window. The Gunners are among the clubs hot on the heels of the Norwegian teenager.

However, the north London outfit will face competition from Girona for the 18-year-old's signature, with the LaLiga side ready to offer him regular football. Nypan has already appeared 60 times for Rosenborg and Arsenal are determined to get their hands on the player.

Speaking to Nettavisen, as cited by GOAL, Arne Nypan insisted that the player is yet to make a decision on his future.

"It is an advantage to put it behind us and make a decision before the window closes. They are big and professional clubs [interested in Nypan], but what impresses me is how thoroughly nice people they are and they have good values. They are really concerned about Sverre, which we were careful about," said Arne Nypan.

Trending

He continued:

"They value him so highly that he is more than just a piece in a big game. It would have been easy if there were some alternatives where some were obviously better than others but it is difficult. It is at a very high level and will be good anyway. I think Sverre is open to both options. He hasn’t gotten there in the process yet, so we have to discuss that."

Nypan could help in Arsenal's succession plans for Jorginho and Thomas Partey, with both players in the final six months of their contracts.

Will Arsenal move for a Bayern Munich ace this month?

Sverre Nypan

Arsenal have received a boost in their hunt for a new striker this month. According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel has decided to leave the Bavarians this year.

Tel's future has been subject to speculation for a while, with the player drawing interest from multiple clubs across the continent. The 19-year-old has registered one assist from 13 appearances across competitions this season, only three of which have been starts.

Tel has struggled for chances under Bayern boss Vincent Kompany and is now looking to leave. Chelsea have apparently been hot on his heels since the start of January.

The situation could be of interest to Arsenal, who are looking for an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian is currently sidelined with an ACL injury and the club are yet to sign a replacement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback