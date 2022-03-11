Arsenal identify 13 players to offload in the summer transfer window - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set for a mass exodus this summer with the club prepared to offload up to 13 players during the transfer window. Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen to sell or loan out players he deems surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Express Sport, the Gunners could offload Bernd Leno, Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Pablo Mari, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Reiss Nelson, Alex Runnarrson, and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

German shot-stopper Bernd Leno has been replaced by Aaron Ramsdale in the club's starting line-up. Ramsdale has been in incredible form for the Gunners this season and is seen as the future of the club.

Leno is reportedly keen to be part of Germany's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and could therefore seek a move to a club where he gets regular football.

Granit Xhaka, who was heavily linked with a move to AS Roma last summer, has been criticized for his inconsistency this season. Arsenal are interested in signing a top-quality midfielder to replace Xhaka and play alongside Thomas Partey.

Lacazette and Nketiah have entered the last four months of their respective contracts with Arsenal. The former has provided seven assists in 20 Premier League games for the Gunners this season but has managed to score just three goals. Nketiah is yet to score a league goal this season. Arsenal could opt against offering the duo a contract extension.

Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, and Matteo Guendouzi were sent out on loan to Real Betis, Fiorentina, and Marseille respectively. The trio have impressed during their loan spells and are therefore expected to secure permanent moves away from the club.

Ainlsey Maitland-Niles and Pablo Mari were loaned to AS Roma and Udinese respectively during the January transfer window, and are expected to be sold permanently in the summer.

Feyenoord loanee Reiss Nelson and Stuttgart loanee Konstantinos Mavropanos are also likely to be offloaded after failing to make the grade at the Emirates Stadium.

Elneny has been on the fringes of the club's squad this season. He has made just 10 appearances for the club in all competitions. The Egyptian's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season as well. Alex Runarsson, on the other hand, is currently on loan at Belgian club OH Leuven and is also expected to leave in the summer.

The Sun - Arsenal @SunArsenal Arsenal star Granit Xhaka wanted in Roma transfer as Jose Mourinho ‘steps up hunt for 29-year-old midfielder’ thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal star Granit Xhaka wanted in Roma transfer as Jose Mourinho ‘steps up hunt for 29-year-old midfielder’ thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Arsenal will prioritize signing a world-class striker and central midfielder

Liverpool v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg

Arsenal will look to offload thirteen players this summer with the aim of creating space in the squad and raising the funds required to sign top transfer targets.

The Gunners parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window by mutual consent. He was frozen out of the club's squad by Mikel Arteta and joined Barcelona on a free transfer.

They failed to sign a replacement for Aubameyang despite being linked with a number of strikers during the January transfer window. The north London club are likely to prioritize signing a world-class striker this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



New striker will arrive, Arteta confirms: “We need one who puts the ball in the net, that's priority number one. Any successful team needs enough goal threat in the squad”. Mikel Arteta on Arsenal summer plans: “Now is the moment we have to raise the quality”.New striker will arrive, Arteta confirms: “We need one who puts the ball in the net, that's priority number one. Any successful team needs enough goal threat in the squad”. Mikel Arteta on Arsenal summer plans: “Now is the moment we have to raise the quality”. ⚪️🔴 #AFCNew striker will arrive, Arteta confirms: “We need one who puts the ball in the net, that's priority number one. Any successful team needs enough goal threat in the squad”. https://t.co/15VkZ21qQS

The Gunners will also be keen to sign a ball-playing central midfielder to partner Partey in the centre of the park.

