Arsenal informed about possibility of signing PSG superstar: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly been informed about the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar. The Gunners find themselves on the precipice of a golden opportunity.

PSG want to get rid of the 31-year-old Brazilian in the upcoming transfer window as they are looking to revamp their sporting strategy. The possibility of signing Neymar, who retains his position among the sport's most formidable talents, could mark a pivotal moment in Arsenal's trajectory.

In 29 appearances for PSG this season, Neymar scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists across competitions.

Journalist Graeme Bailey recently claimed that the Gunners have been informed about Neymar's potential availability in the upcoming transfer window. Bailey said (via HITC):

“We did mention that the likes of [Manchester] United, [Manchester] City and Arsenal have been kept informed, but that was being driven by Neymar and the PSG end where they were letting these clubs know about the situation. United are aware of what is going on here, and intermediaries are hard at work.”

Arsenal gave Manchester City a run for their money for most of the 2022-23 Premier League season but fell short in the final weeks of the campaign. A signing like Neymar could be the extra spark they need to go all the way next season.

Arsenal set their eyes on Leicester City's James Maddison

As reported by The Mirror, the Gunners' summer plans include the potential acquisition of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Amid the rumors surrounding Granit Xhaka's future in north London, Maddison's name has been touted as a midfield reinforcement. The Leicester City talent has long been on the radar of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur as well.

With his creative prowess and impeccable performance record, he has a speculated price tag of £50m. However, the figure could potentially shrink if the Foxes are relegated from the Premier League.

Maddison's acquisition could be a significant coup for the Gunners, offering a promising start to what is shaping up to be an incredibly consequential transfer window.

However, the competition remains fierce, with the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur also keen to land the English midfielder.

