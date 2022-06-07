Arsenal interested in 17-goal striker available for ‘as little as €15 million’: Reports

Arsenal are interested in signing Cagliari striker Giovanni Simeone, who is reportedly available for a bargain price of €15 milllion.

Siemone was impressive during his loan spell at Hellas Verona in the 2021-22 season. He scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances across competitions as he helped his temporary side achieve a respectable top-half finish.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old's parent club Cagliari suffered relegation. Now, with only two years left on his contract, the forward is set to leave the club for a cut-price fee this summer.

Simeone is the son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone and cost the Serie A side nearly €14 million in 2020 (according to Football 365). According to Gazetta dello Sport (as per HITC Sport), Arsenal are chasing the Argentina international.

The Gunners are desperate to sign a centre-forward in the transfer window following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. Alexandre Lacazette is also set to leave with his contract expiring this summer.

The Italian outlet has also reported that the north London club will face fierce competition for Simeone. Juventus are also chasing a deputy for main forward Dusan Vlahovic. Verona also has the option to make the current loan deal a permanent one for Simeone.

Arsenal suffer blow in attempt to sign Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus

With Eddie Nketiah's future appearing uncertain, Mikel Arteta's side face the prospect of having no centre-forwards in their ranks come June 30.

Their lack of firepower in the most recent season arguably cost them a place in the Champions League and they are yet to sign anyone so far this summer.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Brazil international Gabriel Jesus. However, TuttoJuve (via The Mirror) has reported that north London rivals Tottenham are preparing a swoop for the 25-year-old.

Jesus looks set to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer due to the imminent arrival of superstar number 9 Erling Haaland. The Mirror's report claims that the Premier League champions want around £50 million for the striker.

TuttoJuve have claimed that Spurs have joined the race to sign Jesus as they aim to hijack the Gunners deal. Antonio Conte wants to be prepared in-case star-striker Harry Kane decides to leave this summer. Spurs have the advantage over their north London rivals of being able to offer Champions League football.

