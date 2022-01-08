Arsenal interested in 23-year-old PSG defender - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Colin Dagba. The 23-year-old is currently on the fringes of Mauricio Pochettino's squad and is widely expected to leave PSG during the ongoing transfer window.

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is eager to boost his side's strength in depth in defense during the ongoing transfer window. The Gunners have shown signs of vast improvement under the management of the Spanish tactician this season. However, the north London club have conceded 25 goals in 20 Premier League games.

Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna in a deal worth £15.5 million last summer. The Japanese right-back has been one of the standout players for the Gunners this season. Mikel Arteta's side, however, lack competition or cover for Tomiyasu and are therefore closely monitoring Dagba's situation at PSG.

Dagba signed his first professional contract with PSG in 2017. He was promoted to the club's first-team during the 2018-19 season and quickly became an integral member of the Parisians' squad. The 23-year-old made 22 appearances in all competitions for the French giants in his debut season with the club.

Dagba has had to make do with a bit-part role at the Parcs des Princes in recent years. His role at PSG has diminished even further since the arrival of Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan last summer.

The Morocco international has arguably been one of PSG's best players this season. He has scored three goals in 12 Ligue 1 appearances for the club. Hakimi's performances have helped propel PSG to the top of the league table, ten points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

Consequently, Dagba has made just two appearances for Pochettino's side in all competitions this season. The defender has reportedly grown frustrated with the lack of playing time he has received and is keen to leave PSG during the ongoing transfer window.

Arsenal could cool their interest in PSG's Colin Dagba and focus instead on Tariq Lamptey

Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey.

According to other reports, Arsenal could cool their interest in PSG defender Colin Dagba and switch their focus to Brighton & Hove Albion star Tariq Lamptey. Lamptey is considered one of the brightest prospects in English football and is widely expected to join one of the top Premier League clubs in the near future.

The 21-year-old joined Brighton from Chelsea in January 2020 on a six-month loan deal. Lamptey's impressive performances for the Seagulls earned him a permanent move to Graham Potter's side in a deal worth £4 million.

Lamptey has continued to grow from strength to strength at Brighton and has quickly become an integral member of the club's starting line-up. The right-back's consistent performances for Brighton have attracted the attention of a number of the Premier League's top clubs.

He has made 12 league appearances for the Seagulls this season and helped the club climb up to ninth place in the league table. Arsenal could opt to sign Lamptey over PSG's Dagba due to his potential, speed, tenacity and the Premier League experience he possesses.

