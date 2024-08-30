Arsenal interested in making surprise move for Liverpool target - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, who is also a Liverpool target. However, according to the Daily Mail, the Gunners won't make a formal approach before the close of this window, as the player is expected to remain at St. James' Park (via Metro).

Therefore, it is believed that the north London outfit will only look at bringing the attacker to the Emirates in 12 months' time. Some would argue that a player of Gordon's profile isn't really an immediate requirement for Mikel Arteta.

Currently, Gabriel Martinelli is starting on the left flank, while Leandro Trossard is more than capable of making the position his own. Amid these circumstances, it would have been unlikely that the England international joined as a starter.

With two years left on his current deal with Newcastle United, the Magpies will be in no rush to let him go. Moreover, the club are looking to retain his services for longer and are reported to have entered into contract negotiations.

However, it looks as though Arsenal have lined up some alternatives, being linked to Chelsea's Raheem Sterling as well in the final days of the transfer window.

That being said, Gordon has been a cut above the other wingers in the Premier League following his performances last season. The 23-year-old made 35 appearances in the English top flight, bagging 11 goals and 10 assists.

Should he consider a move to the Emirates in the near future, it would be a major step up in his career, granting him the chance to compete for top honors.

Arsenal plot late move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman - Reports

Kingsley Coman

Arsenal are said to be weighing up a late move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman this summer amid interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. The news comes from the Daily Mail, who say that the finances in this move could be a problem for the Gunners (via One Football).

With three years left on his current deal at the Allianz Arena, Coman is certainly not going to be a cheap buy. However, the north London team offering Champions League football may be a factor the Frenchman considers before deciding.

He's made 296 appearances across competitions for Bayern Munich, bagging 64 goals and 66 assists. Coman is an eight-time Bundesliga champion and has lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy once with the Bavarian side, among other honors.

