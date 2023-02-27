Arsenal interested in shock move for Chelsea superstar in the summer - Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eyeing a surprise move for Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling as the Gunners prepare to return to the Champions League next season, according to 90 Min.

The England forward has previously worked under Arteta during their time at Manchester City. The Gunners boss is said to be a huge fan of the player's versatility and European experience.

Arteta is keen on signing Sterling and would consider lodging a bid for the winger if he becomes available this summer after a not-so-successful season at Stamford Bridge. However, Sterling is not believed to be actively seeking a move away from Chelsea, and the club is not advertising his services either.

Despite this, Chelsea may have to make some difficult decisions regarding player sales after a year of significant squad investment.

Several of their summer signings, including Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, could be offloaded after just one season, potentially opening the door for Arsenal to move for Sterling. He has also previously been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in 2021.

Sterling has previously spoken highly of Arteta, praising the impact he has had at the Emirates. In October of 2020, he said:

"I knew once he went into Arsenal that it would be a great opportunity for him but also he would definitely implement what he wanted to bring in. And he's a person that will put his foot down and not let things slide as you can see with the boys at Arsenal."

The Gunners have not featured in the Champions League since the 2016-17 season. Still, their strong push for the Premier League title this season has almost secured their return to Europe's premier competition.

The north London outfit are already planning to bolster their squad in preparation for next season's Champions League campaign. Sterling could be the right player for Arteta to blend his experience with his young side.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Arsenal deserved penalty for foul on Saka in Leicester win

Gallagher has weighed in on a controversial moment during Arsenal's narrow win over Leicester City on Saturday, 25 February. He believes Arteta's side should have been awarded a penalty after Bukayo Saka was brought down by Harry Souttar in the first half.

The Gunners managed to secure a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a second-half goal from Gabriel Martinelli. The victory allowed Arteta's side to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table.

