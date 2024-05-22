Arsenal interested in signing 24-year-old Juventus full-back: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in securing the services of Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso in the summer transfer window. Tutto Juve claims that the Gunners wish to complete this deal but also states that the Italian giants wish to extend the defender's contract (via CaughtOffSide). He's currently under obligation to remain at Juventus till the summer of 2027.

The defender is an integral part of the Serie A side's current setup, having made 39 appearances in the 2023-24 campaign, bagging three goals and six assists. Amid interest from the north Londoners and their Premier League rivals, Manchester United, it will interesting to see if Cambiaso remains in Italy.

According to the aforementioned report, a move for the Italy international would cost about £21.3 million. This transfer will be key to Mikel Arteta, given the issues the Gunners have had in that position.

Oleksandr Zinchenko failed to nail down a starting position, which has led to Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior filling in when needed. Therefore, Cambiaso would have a strong chance of becoming the first choice in that position next season at the Emirates.

However, Jurrien Timber, who was injured for nearly the entire season, may be someone who would provide competition for the left-sided full-back slot.

Regardless, the 24-year-old would earn himself the opportunity to compete for top honors if he decides to join Arsenal. The Gunners managed to finish only two points behind Manchester City in the race for the league title and made it to the Champions League quarter-finals this year.

Arsenal to open talks with Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu - Reports

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal seemingly have a few left-backs on their radar as they look to find the perfect piece to that bit of the puzzle. Among these names is Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu, a player who made 50 appearances across competitions this season, bagging three goals and five assists.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, the Gunners will begin their negotiations with the player's employers soon (via CaughtOffSide). It is believed that a sum of €30 million could be sufficient to get this deal over the line.

However, Arsenal are expected to face competition from Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund for Kadioglu's signature. Bringing a natural left-back to the Emirates will be important, given neither Kiwior nor Tomiyasu are primarily left-sided full-backs.

Timber, who has mostly played at centre-back or right-back, isn't naturally suited to this position either.