Arsenal interested in signing £34 million rated star who could be the perfect alternative to Gabriel Jesus - Reports

Despite the addition of Gabriel Jesus this summer, Arsenal are still interested in AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, as per Tuttomercatoweb (h/t The Boot Room).

The Gunners added the Brazil international to their ranks after agreeing on a transfer fee of £45 million with Manchester City. Jesus has scored five times and laid out seven assists in 20 games across competitions for his new club.

The output of a goal every four games isn't the most impressive, and while Jesus' importance exceeds just goals and assists, an alternative could be useful. Abraham, in that regard, could be a smart signing.

A product of Chelsea's youth academy, Abraham scored 30 times and provided 12 assists in 82 senior games for the Blues before joining Roma last year. Despite the rivalry between Chelsea and Arsenal, he could be open to a move to the north London giants.

While he was at Stamford Bridge, he reportedly told his teammates that he would not mind a potential switch to the Gunners. Moreover, Roma are said to be frustrated with the striker's performances this campaign and are open to bids in the January transfer window.

He has scored just four times and provided two assists in 20 games across competitions this campaign. This is a far cry from his return of 27 goals and five assists in 53 in his debut season in Italy.

It's worth mentioning that Chelsea have inserted a £68 million buy-back clause into the Englishman's contract at the Stadio Olimpico. With manager Graham Potter's Chelsea in clear need of a striker, it remains to be seen if the Blues will exercise that clause in the near future.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus makes big Neymar Jr. claim

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. is the best player he has ever played with.

The two linked up for the first time when Brazil traveled to Japan for the Olympic Games in 2016 - where they won the gold medal. Overall, the two have shared the pitch 40 times with the national team.

This number is expected to increase in Qatar, with both Jesus and Neymar in manager Tite's final 26-man squad for the tournament. Speaking recently in an interview with Sky Sports, the Arsenal centre-forward said:

"My first time playing with him was in 2016. We went to the Olympics together and from there, we have played a lot together. As a player, he's unbelievable. I think the best player I have played with."

Brazil's World Cup campaign begins on November 24 when they take on Serbia in Group G, which also has Switzerland and Cameroon.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes