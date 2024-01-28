Arsenal interested in signing PSG defender to bolster squad: Reports

Arsenal are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain right-back Nordi Mukiele in January, as per football.london.

According to the aforementioned report, the Gunners wish to bolster their defensive department this month. Moreover, the Parisians are willing to let go of the defender on a temporary basis.

This could be a solution to Mikel Arteta's worries with injuries this season. Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Ben White (knee), and Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) have all remained sidelined due to fitness issues during the campaign.

Most recently, central defender Gabriel came off in the 5-0 win against Crystal Palace on January 20, prompting questions about a potential injury.

Mukiele's versatility will help him cover multiple positions across the back four. Although primarily a right-back, he can play the centre-back's role either on the left or right side.

This season, the former France international has started just four Ligue 1 matches and is largely playing a squad role. Amid these issues, it may be reasonable to complete a short spell at the Emirates.

However, with White fully fit and Tomiyasu soon to return from the AFC Asian Cup, Mukiele would have to contend with the duo for minutes at right-back. Additionally, Jurrien Timber, who suffered a cruciate ligament tear, is also undergoing rehab and could return in the coming months, which will add further competition for the spot.

Former Gunner Paul Merson believes Arsenal are still in title race

Ex-Gunner Paul Merson has claimed that Arsenal are still in the title race following their emphatic 5-0 win against Crystal Palace. The north Londoners, with a 13-4 record, are third (43) on the table, five points behind leaders Liverpool (48).

Meanwhile, they also have Manchester City to contend with, who have racked up 43 points but still have a game in hand. Speaking about their title hopes, Merson told Sky Sports:

"I think Arsenal are still in the title race. They had a big result the other day and they’re still there and thereabouts, so you have to put them in the equation."

"But Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah won’t score as many goals between them as Salah – and he is on the right wing. That’s a massive advantage for Liverpool, who will be in the race for a long time if they keep playing as they are."

Gabriel Jesus has scored thrice in 16 Premier League matches this season, while Eddie Nketiah has bagged five in 20 appearances. Arsenal face Liverpool at the Emirates on February 4, a match that will be critical in the title race.