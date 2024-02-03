Arsenal intersted in Chelsea target who has €50 million release clause - Reports

According to journalist Christian Falk, Arsenal are interested in securing the services of RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, who is also a Chelsea target.

The 20-year-old Slovenian attacker has a release clause of €50 million in his contract with Leipzig, which runs until the end of the 2027-28 season. Sesko has scored eight goals in 25 appearances across competitions this season.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have looked in front of the goal at times. Neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah has been able to give the team consistent reliability in the attack.

Falk has now informed Caught Offside that AC Milan are willing to offer €40 million for Sesko while the Gunners are also interested. He said:

“Benjamin Sesko came in the summer for €24m to Leipzig. AC Milan is currently offering €40m. Arsenal are also watching the attacker. He has an exit clause of €50m [contract until 2028].”

Journalist Simon Phillips has previously confirmed Chelsea's interest in Sesko. He said a week ago (via Football Express):

“The other one I’ve been told about by sources this weekend is Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig. Long-term members of the community here will remember I had the exclusive on our interest in Sesko way back when the new owners first arrived. That interest has not gone and in fact, it’s only increased. He’s another that has come to the forefront of our striker shortlist."

Phillips continued:

“Again though, he is unattainable this month; but it has now been reported by Sky Sports in Germany that he will have a £43 million release clause that comes into place this summer, so that very much makes him a huge one to watch given our historic and recent history of scouting and having an interest in the player."

"Chelsea also have good relations with the Red Bull Group; so I am sure they could favor the paying of the release to their advantage, should they make this move.”

Arsenal and Chelsea's goalscoring form this season

Arsenal have struggled from the lack of a proper leader in their attack. While Gabriel Jesus is pivotal to the team's build-up play, he is not an out-and-out goalscorer like Erling Haaland.

Arsenal have scored 44 goals in 22 league games this season. Chelsea, meanwhile, have scored 36 goals from 22 Premier League matches this term.

Like the Gunners, Mauricio Pochettino's team also lacks a proper leading striker. Young Nicolas Jackson is still too inexperienced. Sesko, who is often compared to Haaland, could enhance the Blues' attacking unit.

