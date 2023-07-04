Arsenal join European giants in race to sign 28-year-old defender linked with Saudi Pro League switch: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal have joined the race to sign Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy this summer. The left-back is reportedly being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Mendy, 28, endured a very difficult 2022-23 football campaign with Los Blancos. He found himself down the packing order of Carlo Ancelotti's side in defense.

The Italian tactician favoured the duo of David Alaba and French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at the left-back position last season. Such a decision, had an adverse effect on Mendy's game time.

The French defender was limited to just 18 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid last season. He also raked in a combined total of 2037 minutes of football action across all competitions.

As such, there is strong optimism that Mendy could be sold by Los Blancos this summer. In addition to PSG and Arsenal, there is also interest in Mendy from the Saudi Pro League.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have already demonstrated their ability to splash the cash in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Their interest in the likes of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber shows that Arsenal indeed have the deep pockets to tempt Madrid into selling Mendy this summer.

However, the Saudi clubs are currently undertaking a serious acquisition of some of Europe's best players this summer. Mendy, happens to be another name being linked with a move.

Notably, the Saudi Pro League has already secured the services of Mendy's former teammate and club captain Karim Benzema. They could be hoping to make it a brace of signing Los Blancos' stars this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the Gooners will succeed in their attempt to fend off competition from PSG and Saudi Arabian clubs for the Real Madrid left-back.

What are Ferland Mendy's chances at Arsenal?

RC Celta v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

With transfer interest emanating from the Emirates Stadium for Real Madrid defender Mendy, it will be interesting to see what his chances of getting adequate game time in north London would be like.

The Gunners already look stacked-full at his preferred left-back position, with the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney fighting for a starting shirt at left-back.

However, one major edge Mendy may have over the aforementioned duo could be experience. At age 28, the Frenchman has achieved quite alot in terms of club football.

Mendy could also add the much needed squad depth to Arteta's Arsenal side, who will be making their first appearance in the UEFA Champions League since the 2016-17 season.

