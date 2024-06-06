Arsenal keen on re-signing player who left the club in 2017 - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keen on re-signing goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who left the club in 2017. As claimed by HITC Sport, the Gunners are looking to replace Aaron Ramsdale and consider Szczesny as an option.

Mikel Arteta signed David Raya on loan from Brentford last summer who overtook Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order. The north London giants have the option to make the deal permanent reportedly for £27 million which looks very much likely to be triggered.

Ramsdale is widely tipped for an exit from the Emirates this summer in search of regular playing time. Mikel Arteta is understood to be looking for a keeper to deputies for Raya and has set his sights on Szczesny.

Szczesny qualifies as a home-grown player at Arsenal having come through the youth ranks of the club. The Poland international went on to make 181 appearances for the club between 2009 and 2017.

During his time at the north London club, Szczesnywon two FA Cups and one FA Community Shield. He has featured 252 times for Juventus since his switch to Turin in 2017 having kept 103 clean sheets in the process.

Apart from the Gunners, Szczesny has also attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. However, the 34-year-old is believed to be keen on a move back to England. Arsenal have also been linked with other keepers like James Trafford, Anthony Patterson and Jason Steele.

Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko has rejected 2 mega-money offers

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko has rejected two huge offers from Saudi Arabia. The Slovenia international has been a subject of interest from a number of top clubs following his exploits for RB Leipzig and formerly RB Salzburg.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the 21-year-old but reportedly face competition from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United. As claimed by Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Pro League clubs are also keen on the RB Leipzig star but the youngster has rejected two massive offers from the division. Romano said, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“So at the moment, with Arsenal, it’s not something advanced or something close. Despite all the reports at the moment, we still have to see what the player wants to do. The first step will be with Leipzig."

He added:

“He received two very big proposals. It was around 30 million euros net per season salary from Saudi. But Sesko decided to say no, because he wants to continue in Europe at the best competitive level.”

Sesko scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 42 appearances across competitions for RB Leipzig last season. Before his switch to Leipzig, he played 79 times for RB Salzburg, scoring 29 goals and providing 11 assists in the process.