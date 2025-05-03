Arsenal keen on signing 20-year-old Premier League breakout star to provide competition for Martin Odegaard: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Leicester City youngster Bilal El Khannouss as a target for the summer. As claimed by The Sun via Tribal Football, the Gunners have been tracking the Moroccan wonderkid for a while now.

Bilal El Khannouss has been a bright spark for Leicester City this season despite the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League. The 20-year-old has made 34 appearances across competitions this campaign, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

El Khannouss joined Leicester City in the summer of 2024 from Belgian side Genk in a deal worth reported £21 million. He did not have the best start to life at the King Power Stadium under Steve Cooper but became a key player under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Predominantly an attacking midfielder, the youngster is also capable of playing on the flanks. He is blessed with exceptional technique, flair and boasts brilliant passing ability.

Arsenal reportedly want El Khannouss to provide competition for their skipper Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian playmaker has looked a bit off-color this season, especially in recent weeks.

Odegaard has been a pivotal player for the Gunners since joining the club from Real Madrid initially on loan in 2021. He not only provides the creative spark in the side but also captains Mikel Arteta's side.

However, Arsenal could do with someone who could push the Norway international for a place in the starting XI. With Leicester City's relegation, El Khannouss could be available for the right price and could be a great addition to the north London side.

Jamie Carragher claims Arsenal could miss out on the second place this season

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has claimed that Arsenal could drop down from the second spot in the Premier League table this season. The Gunners were in the title race for a while this season but started falling off the pace since the turn of the year.

Liverpool have already confirmed their Premier League title and Mikel Arteta's side sit 15 points behind the Reds. Jamie Carragher has claimed that the north London giants might eventually miss out on the runners-up place. The pundit has claimed that Manchester City and Newcastle United could overtake the Gunners in the league table. He said, via Metro:

"I still think Newcastle and Manchester City can still actually catch Arsenal. I do, just with the situation Arsenal have with the Champions League, they have got Bournemouth at home which won't be easy. Then they go to Anfield [next Sunday] and also have to play Newcastle as well. I think it goes right to the wire."

On being asked regarding his top-four prediction, Carragher replied:

"I keep changing. I've always had Nottingham Forest in but unfortunately, I don't think they are going to make it now. I think Aston Villa might make a late push. I still think Chelsea will find it difficult, looking at their fixtures."

Mikel Arteta's side are on 67 points and only lead Manchester City and Newcastle United by three and five points respectively. Chelsea and Notiingham Forest are both on 60 points and are also in the race for top-four.

