Arsenal keen on signing PSG target – Reports

Arsenal are eyeing Houssem Aouar but will reportedly need to sell a midfielder before they can sign the Frenchman.

As per a report in ESPN, Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Houssem Aouar this summer. The 23-year-old Frenchman is one of the club's top targets and they were keen on signing him last summer as well.

However, Arsenal failed to agree to a deal with Lyon then, and the Frenchman is now available for a cut-price. ESPN claims Houssem Aouar is available for €25 million this summer, but several clubs are interested in him.

Arsenal have already sent an offer for Aouar, with Atletico Madrid also interested in the player. Arsenal did not wait for any player sales to make their first offer. [@AlexisBernard10] #afc — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) July 8, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain and an unnamed Spanish club are also reportedly eager to sign Houssem Aouar. Arsenal, however, are leading the race but will need to act quickly as per the report.

Arsenal urged to get Houssem Aouar

Arsenal have been chasing Houssem Aouar for over a year now and the club are working on getting the deal done this summer. ESPN football expert Julien Laurens believes the Frenchman would be ideal for the Gunners and should be signed. Earlier this year, he said:

"He still wants to leave and join a bigger league – but can Arsenal really wait until the summer to get that creative player? Do you wait for Aouar or do you go for an Emi Buendia? He would be cheaper, and he's a slightly different profile, but he knows the culture of the league.

"Then there's Marcel Sabitzer who is not maybe as creative as Buendia or Aouar as a pure number 10 with technical skills but brings you box-to-box energy and is very versatile. But Aouar would be huge in that Arsenal team – he would bring something a bit special."

🚨|| It’s been again reiterated that Arsenal have indeed made a formal offer for Houssem Aouar, they’re negotiating with Lyon. The move will probably progress once Xhaka is formally announced at his new club. — Dean (@DeanJamesAFC) July 8, 2021

The Gunners have loaned out Matteo Guendouzi to Marseille and are close to agreeing to terms with AS Roma for the sale of Granit Xhaka. Reports suggest Arsenal are also on the verge of signing Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee