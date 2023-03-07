Arsenal leading race to sign record-breaking Manchester United target: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Manchester United target Victor Osimhen. The Napoli striker has been in red-hot form this season and has been linked with a host of European clubs.

As per a report in RAI via Tutto Napoli, Osimhen is set to be the subject of a transfer saga between the top clubs in Europe. Arsenal are leading the chase but will need to shatter their transfer record to sign the striker.

The former Lille striker has been in stunning form with 19 goals in 21 matches in Serie A this season. He has scored another two goals in four UEFA Champions League matches, helping them finish on top of their group.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis admitted that all players have a price tag and said:

"I am very good at making contracts, so when they come to me, they are blocked, so keeping them here won't be difficult. However, never say never. Sometimes there are offers you can't refuse, so you never know. To me, we'll see them shine for a long time."

Arsenal and Manchester United target not closing doors on potential exit

Amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, Victor Osimhen has admitted that he has not closed doors to an exit from Napoli in the summer. However, he is focused on his club right now and wants to win a trophy with them.

Speaking to ESPN earlier this year, Osimhen said:

"When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues. And to be able to attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great, and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team."

Confirming his desire to win a trophy with the Italian side, he added:

"I am focused on Napoli right now, and they have the final say. I just want to help my team to win matches and win trophies. At the end of the season, we will see what is going to happen, but that is not up to me. It is for the club to decide."

Osimhen asserted that he is more focused on helping Napoli win a trophy rather than individual glory:

"Being the highest goalscorer is actually not my main priority. The team comes first before my personal ambition. As long as the team is winning, it doesn't matter to me who gets the goals or whether I win top scorer or not."

Along with Arsenal and Manchester United, Chelsea are also said to be in the running and are the club the striker grew up supporting.

