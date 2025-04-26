Arsenal line up £55 million move for Barcelona star wanted by Chelsea - Reports

Arsenal are planning to offer £55m for the services of Barcelona's Jules Kounde, according to The Sun. The French defender has been outstanding for the Catalans this season and has been integral to their rise under Hansi Flick.
The midweek 1-0 win over Mallorca is the only game Kounde has missed this season. The 26-year-old was rested by Flick following a stunning 104 appearances in a row for the LaLiga giants.
Kounde has been deployed exclusively at right-back at Barcelona this season and has excelled in the role so far. The Frenchman has registered three goals and eight assists from 51 games across competitions.
Kounde, interestingly, preferred to operate as a central defender, and it is this versatility that appeals to Arsenal. The Gunners are preparing to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League semifinal.
The north London side, however, has faltered in the Premier League title race, where they are 12 points behind Liverpool after 34 games. Changes are in order this summer, and Arsenal have identified Kounde as an option to improve the backline. Interestingly, the player is also a target for Chelsea.
Mikel Arteta is ready to sanction a move for the Frenchman should he seek a new adventure this summer. However, the player remains a key part of Barcelona's plans and under contract until 2027, so the club are unlikely to consider his exit.
Will Thomas Partey turn down Barcelona to stay at Arsenal?
Thomas Partey could turn down a move to Barcelona in favour of a stay at Arsenal, according to The Telegraph via 90 Min. The Ghanaian is a long-term target for the Catalans and they have been linked with him once again ahead of the summer.
Partey's contract at the Emirates expires in a couple of months and the LaLiga giants could be enticed by the chance to sign him for free. Partey already has experience of playing in Spain with Atletico Madrid and could hit the ground running at Barcelona.
However, it now appears that he is in talks to sign a new deal with the Gunners. The north London side is pleased with his efforts so far and wants him to stay.
Partey is also settled at the Emirates and is ready to continue his association with Arsenal. The 31-year-old wants a two-year deal, which could be structured as a one-year extension with the option of an additional year. However, no agreement has been reached yet.