Arsenal lining up move for Aston Villa star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly targeting Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian has been a mainstay in the Villains side since joining from Manchester City in 2019 for £15.12 million. He has appeared 27 times for Villa in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Arsenal had reportedly tried to lure the former City man to the Emirates in January only to be declined in their efforts by Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

But the former Rangers manager's stance seems to have changed.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are open to selling the Brazilian as they look to make space for a potential midfield signing of their own.

Villa look to sign Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma. The Birmingham-based side could afford Mikel Arteta the opportunity to bring Luiz to the Gunners.

Luiz's contract at Aston Villa runs until June 2023 so a deal could be done at a reasonable price.

Arsenal in need of midfield reinforcements as they target Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz

The north London side have a lack of depth in midfield

Mikel Arteta is set to oversee a host of changes to his midfield this summer with departures expected.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that forgotten-man Lucas Torreira will be allowed to leave the side for £15 million with a permanent move to Fiorientina rumored. He is currently on-loan at the Serie A side and looks set to remain in Florence.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Elneny is almost a certainty to depart the north London outfit. The Egyptian's contract expires this summer and there have been no signs of talks commencing between Arsenal and the midfielder.

That leaves only Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Thomas Partey vying for central midfield positions.

The latter picked up an injury in the Gunners' 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last Monday, only furthering the issues in midfield for Arteta.

Luiz could be an astute piece of business for a side who are looking to add more numbers to their midfield.

With proven Premier League experience at just the age of 23, Arteta may be able to develop the Brazilian into a top performing midfielder for the Gunners.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Mikel Arteta on bolstering the squad:



🗣 “We have players on loan that we are developing as well to understand where they can be and how much of a contribution they can have and obviously we are going to have to sign players in the summer, that’s without a question of a doubt.” Mikel Arteta on bolstering the squad: 🗣 “We have players on loan that we are developing as well to understand where they can be and how much of a contribution they can have and obviously we are going to have to sign players in the summer, that’s without a question of a doubt.” https://t.co/plm516wjpe

His work with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Martin Odegaard has shown his coaching credentials in developing young talent.

Luiz is not the only reported midfield target, however, with Arsenal also reportedly targeting Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

According to CBS Sports (via Daily Star), the Belgian is a target for both the Gunners and their top-four rivals Manchester United.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit