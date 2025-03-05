Arsenal linked with £106m swoop for attacking duo as Gunners handed major transfer boost ahead of summer window: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal have been linked with a double swoop for forwards Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko from Aston Villa and RB Leipzig, respectively. According to journalist Steve Kay of Football Transfers, both attackers have showcased great interest in a move to the Emirates in the summer.

Sesko has announced himself as a top marksman in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League this season. The Slovenian has racked up 17 goals and five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions in the 2024-25 campaign.

On the other hand, Watkins has been equally impressive for Villa with 13 goals and 11 assists in 39 games this season. A childhood Gunners fan, he has been outspoken of his admiration and willingness to join them in the past.

The lack of depth up front and the absence of a true number nine have been constant issues of Mikel Arteta's squad over the past few seasons. They have been long-term suitors of Sesko and Watkins in an attempt to solve their attacking woes, and the latest reports indicate that they could make their move soon.

In his recent report, Kay wrote (via TeamTALK):

"Although a host of Premier League clubs are interested in the Slovenia international, Arsenal remain the firm favourites to secure Sesko's signature after managing to convince him of their project last summer. Sesko's preference for them remains unchanged despite his decision to stay and sign a new contract at Leipzig last year."

Further, the report read:

"I'm told that Arsenal will go back in for Watkins in the summer, that doesn't mean that they don't want Benjamin Sesko. Watkins wants to end his career at Arsenal. He's spoken to them, that’s why they made their bid in January."

Arsenal linked with move for star Bayern Munich attacker - Reports

Arsenal are believed to be 'hot suitors' for Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman. According to reports from German news outlet Bild, the 28-year-old could cost half of what he would have cost last year.

The Gunners have had key forwards like Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli sidelined due to injury for extended periods this season. Questions were raised about their lack of depth in attack, leading to speculations about who they will recruit in the summer.

Bild reports that Bayern are willing to part ways with Coman, who has lost his spot in the starting lineup to compatriot Michael Olise. The Frenchman has made 32 appearances this season (15 starts), racking up six goals and four assists in the process.

Coman, who was valued at €70 million (£57.9 million) in April 2024, could be available for as little as €35 million (£28.9 million) in the summer. It is believed that the 28-year-old was offered to Arsenal in January, but the price and wage demands midway through the season prevented the move from going through.

With a reduced price, a move for Coman could be a possibility for the Gunners in the summer.

