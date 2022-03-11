Arsenal linked with Atletico Madrid forward: Reports 

Arsenal reportedly have Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on their radar as they look to bolster their attack ahead of next season. According to a report from football.london, Mikel Arteta is considering signing two strikers in the upcoming summer transfer window and Felix has been identified as an option.

Arsenal spent over £150 million last summer to bring in players that can be molded into Arteta's style of play. The Gunners signed Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Aaron Ramsdale. All four signings have impressed fans with their performances this season. The Arsenal board are also pleased with the progression of the signings made by Arteta and technical director Edu.

With Alexandre Lacazette's and Eddie Nkietah's contracts set to expire this summer, the Gunners will need to recruit some strikers. Based on a recent report, it looks like the Gunners are already monitoring Joao Felix's situation.

Felix, who plays for Atletico Madrid, could thrive under a manager who promotes positive attacking football. This hasn't been the case at Madrid as his growth has more or less taken a hit playing under Diego Simeone.

Since making his debut for Atletico in 2019, Felix has only scored 26 goals from his 103 appearances for the Colchoneros. A move to the Emirates Stadium could revive the career of the Portuguese.

However, Arsenal would have to spend a fortune to sign the 22-year-old as has still four years left on his contract with Atletico. Moreover, the Spanish club spent over £100 million to sign Felix from Benfica in 2019.

Arsenal reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Alvaro Morata

According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Arsenal are also interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Alvaro Morata to solve their goal-scoring issues. The report added that Arteta is aware of the goal-scoring skills Morata possesses and wants him to fill the void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, Gunners fans won't be too impressed with reports linking Morata with their club. They pointed out the difficulties the Spanish striker had adapting to PL during his stint with Chelsea.

Morata, who played for the Blues from 2017 to 2019, was only able to bag 24 goals and six assists in 72 games across competitions. The Atletico Madrid star seems happy at Juventus and will be looking to play in Italy for the foreseeable future.

