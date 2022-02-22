Arsenal plot move for former Real Madrid striker - Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly plotting a move for former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata this summer.

Morata, 29, is familiar with Premier League football, as he moved to Arsenal's fierce rivals Chelsea from Real Madrid in a £60 million deal in 2017. He has since moved on to Atletico Madrid, and is now on loan at Juventus.

Calciomercato (via FourFourTwo) reports that Arsenal are looking to bring Morata from Juventus to fill the void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona in January.

It's his time with Chelsea that will be worrisome for Gunners fans, though. The Spanish international's time with the Blues did not yield the success expected of a £60 million signing.

squawka.com/en/alvaro-mora… Why is Álvaro Morata so popular with big clubs? 🧐Real Madrid◉ 95 games◉ 31 goalsChelsea◉ 72 games◉ 24 goalsAtlético Madrid◉ 61 games◉ 22 goalsJuventus◉ 170 games◉ 55 goals @samleveridge gives you the @LaLigaLowdown Why is Álvaro Morata so popular with big clubs? 🧐Real Madrid◉ 95 games◉ 31 goalsChelsea◉ 72 games◉ 24 goalsAtlético Madrid◉ 61 games◉ 22 goalsJuventus◉ 170 games◉ 55 goals@samleveridge gives you the @LaLigaLowdown.squawka.com/en/alvaro-mora…

During his time with the Blues, he managed 24 goals and six assists in 72 games across competitions.

However, he did enjoy a hugely successful period at Real Madrid before arriving at Stamford Bridge. Morata spent most of his time at Los Blancos, emerging as one of their best youth players. He recorded 31 goals and 11 assist in 95 games for the La Liga leaders.

His goalscoring exploits have attracted the attention of Arteta, who believes Morata is a viable option to replace Aubemyang, who scored goals galore. Now with an abundance of experience under his name, Morata might return to the Premier League with a point to prove.

Is former Alvaro Morata a worthy replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang at Arsenal?

Alvaro Morata could be on the move this summer.

The Gunners have an extensive list of targets they are looking to fill the striker role with at the club. This includes Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak, Lille striker Jonathan David and Inter Milan's Lautauro Martinez.

However, Morata is an interesting option for Arteta to ponder, as he is not the once young and vibrant talent that Chelsea took on from Real Madrid. The Spaniard has now played in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League and with some of the biggest teams in world football.

That experience and Morata's goalscoring prowess could be hugely beneficial to Arteta.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



m.calciomercato.com/news/juve-mora… Álvaro Morata has been strongly linked to Xavi’s Barça but the move is far from set in stone. According to @cmdotcom the Spanish striker could move to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta is a fan of the 29-year-old. Álvaro Morata has been strongly linked to Xavi’s Barça but the move is far from set in stone. According to @cmdotcom the Spanish striker could move to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta is a fan of the 29-year-old. 🇪🇸 m.calciomercato.com/news/juve-mora…

Morata has managed just eight goals in 33 appearances this season at the Old Lady. He has not been at his goalscoring best, so the Bianconeri are unlikely to make his move permanent.

Whether or not he moves to Arsenal remains to be seen, but the striker is highly sought after, with Barcelona also holding an interest in his services.

