Arsenal linked with surprise €25 million move for Serie A star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing AS Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Italian can play as a forward, attacking midfielder, or a second striker. He joined Roma from Inter Milan in 2018 and has since played 125 games for the club, scoring 24 goals and providing 18 assists.

Zaniolo's contract with Roma expires in the summer of 2024. As per Radio Radio Lo Sport, the club and the player are not really pushing for a contract renewal either.

I Giallorossi want to consider the financial aspect before potentially handing Zaniolo a new deal. They could look to cash in on him next summer and the Gunners have come up as a potential destination.

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table and are in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Mikel Arteta's side has built a young squad at the Emirates and a 23-year-old Zaniolo could fit right in.

The Italian is known for his ability to carry the ball with strength and his link-up play. Zaniolo was also linked with a move to Arsenal's arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the summer but the move failed to go through.

With just one year left on his contract, the Roma man could cost around €25 million next summer.

Zaniolo has also been linked with Juventus and AC Milan. The latter could look to sign the Roma midfielder if Rafael Leao leaves the club next summer.

Journalist on Arsenal's interest in signing Joao Felix

Nicolo Zaniolo isn't the only forward being linked with Arsenal, with Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix also reportedly on their radar.

However, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has stated that while the Gunners are interested in signing Joao Felix, his high fee might put them off. Taylor told GiveMeSport:

“It’s not true, I don’t think anyway, to my understanding. Joao Felix is a player that is obviously widely admired by a lot of clubs. You only have to look at his performance against Switzerland to see why – obviously still young as well.”

He added:

“The reason I say Arsenal are not favourites is because although Atletico want to sell, which has been made clear by their CEO, they’re going to be looking for a massive fee for Felix.”

Felix could cost around €100 million, according to reports. He joined Atletico Madrid from SL Benfica in 2019 for a staggering fee of €127 million. However, he hasn't really been able to justify the price, contributing only 33 goals and 18 assists in 129 appearances for the club.

