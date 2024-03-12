Arsenal and Liverpool plotting summer move for defender valued around €60m: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho in the summer.

Pacho has been a key player for Frankfurt since arriving from Royal Antwerp last summer. He has made 35 appearances for them across competitions as they sit sixth in the Bundesliga table.

The 22-year-old defender's performances have impressed many top clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, as per Florian Plettenberg. Eintracht Frankfurt's hierarchy knows about the interest and will demand around €60 million for Pacho in the summer.

Expand Tweet

Both Premier League sides are currently involved in a thrilling title race. The Gunners currently lead the table, sitting level on points with the Reds but above on goal difference. Both sides will be looking to further strengthen their squads in the summer.

At Liverpool, Joel Matip is likely to leave in the summer as a free agent, with his contract expiring. Moreover, with Jurgen Klopp set to leave at the end of the season, the future of the likes of Virgil van Dijk is also under speculation.

Meanwhile, Arsenal currently have William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes as main defenders. Jakub Kiwior is attracting interest from AC Milan, which could lead to the Gunners needing to sign a defender in the summer.

Pacho's contract with Eintracht Frankfurt is set to expire in 2028. He has also earned nine caps with Ecuador and scored two goals.

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy on Arsenal's upcoming clash against Manchester City

The Premier League title race this season is one of the best we've witnessed in recent years. After game week 28, Arsenal lead the table on goal difference, level on points with Liverpool and one point above Manchester City.

The Reds and the Cityzens played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield on March 10. With European and FA Cup commitments up next, the three sides will return to Premier League action after the international break. It will see Manchester City host the Gunners at the Etihad on March 31.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy recently spoke about if the north London side can beat City, saying (via Metro):

"It’s very hard to do but we’ve seen it on a couple of occasions. Chelsea did it twice, scored four at home and got the draw in the away game. Tottenham did it when they went to City, scored three goals there.

"You need good players who have the physicality and the athleticism to cope with Man City. If you have that and the mentality and belief that you’re as good as them you can cause them problems."

Arsenal beat Manchester City 1-0 in the reverse fixture in October. If they could replicate the result, it could be a huge step in their attempt to win the title.