Arsenal and Liverpool send scouts to watch Chelsea target - Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea target Marcus Thuram in the summer transfer window. This is according to a report from TBR Football, which claims that all three clubs have sent scouts to watch the Inter Milan striker in action recently.

The Gunners have been in the market for a striker, with several pundits pointing out their problem up top. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the number nine options, while neither of them are out-and-out strikers. Moreover, the pair are currently injured and out for the season, which has caused real worries at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are working with Diogo Jota in the striker's role, with Arne Slot not showing faith in Darwin Nunez. On the other hand, Nicolas Jackson's good start to the season in the 2024/25 campaign has gone downhill, which has resulted in the Blues' search for a new player in this position.

Thuram is an experienced option in the market, someone who has done well at club level and also represents France. So far this season, the 27-year-old has made 36 appearances across competitions, bagging 15 goals and four assists.

At the moment, Thuram's contract runs out at Inter Milan in the summer of 2028 and is set to cost a fair bit. Additionally, it is believed that interested teams will have to meet the player's £70 million release clause to get this deal over the line.

There may be an issue for these clubs, with Inter looking to enter fresh negotiations with Thuram, which could see his release clause removed or increased.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard keeps hopes of Premier League title alive amid Liverpool competition

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard believes his side could still be in the title race despite Liverpool holding a 16-point lead at the top. However, the Gunners have played two games fewer.

This deficit will be reduced to one after Arsenal face Manchester United on Sunday, March 9. Speaking about how his side could still win the league, Odegaard said (via Metro):

"We’ll fight until the end."

"That’s the mindset of everyone. We’ve been fighting three years in a row for the title and you go a couple of years back then we were leading with a lot of points and then we finished second."

The Gunners have finished second in the Premier League in the last two seasons, with Manchester City winning on both occasions. They last won this competition in the 2003/04 campaign.

